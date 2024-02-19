News

Jordan Stolz wins three gold medals at a World Speed Skating Championship again

Jeremy Freeborn
Jordan Stolz

For the second straight year Jordan Stolz of West Bend, Wisconsin has won three straight gold medals at the World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships. After accomplishing the feat a year ago in Heerenveen, Netherlands, Stolz did the trifecta again at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

On Sunday, Stolz posted a winning time of 1:41.44. Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands won the silver medal with a time of 1:42.661. Peder Kongshaug of Norway won the bronze medal with a time of 1:42.667. After being unsure about his ability to win the men’s 1500 metres after winning the men’s 1000 metres on Sunday, Stolz came through with flying colours. Zhongyan Ning of China, who was the World Cup champion in the men’s 1500 metres, finished off the podium in fourth place with a time of 1:42.77.

In the women’s 1500 metres, Miho Takagi of Japan, won the gold medal with a time of 1:52.29. Takagi, who won the gold medal in the women’s 1000 metres at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, won her fifth career gold medal in the World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships, and second in Calgary, as she also won the gold medal in the women’s 1000 metres on Saturday.

Sunday also had the two major endurance events of the championships, the women’s 5000 metres and the men’s 10000 metres. The women’s 5000 metre gold medalist was Joy Beune of the Netherlands, with a time of 6:47.72. The men’s 10000 metre gold medalist was Davide Ghiotto of Italy with a time of 12:38.82.

In the men’s 10000 metres, it was a significant event for Canada, as Canadians Ted-Jan Bloemen and Graeme Fish won silver and bronze respectively. Bloemen and Fish are past world records in the distance. It has been a challenge lately for Fish, as he had to deal with Covid and hepatitis.

Bloemen was satisfied with his result.

“Of course, I was happy to come away with a silver medal there. I think it was a testament for all the hard work I have put in. The mentality I bring is to never give up, work hard, and bring it home in the long races.”

News
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
