Justin Fields Uncorks 56-Yard Completion to Darnell Mooney

Stuart Stalter
field long pass
Chicago Bears (2-1) quarterback Justin Fields forced bearish Bears pundits into hibernation upon connecting with primary receiver Darnell Mooney on a 56-yard pass that spanned essentially the same air distance.

Coaches and fans yearn for more sparks of developmental hope. Fields entered the season with high expectations regarding taking the next step to becoming a franchise quarterback. Defensively minded head coach Matt Eberflus replaced Matt Nagy after several years of the latter being maligned for his unwillingness to abandon his inefficient offensive system.

The team christened a new-look era by bringing in former Packers’ quarterback coach and passing coordinator Luke Getsy. Aaron Rodgers captured his fourth MVP award under Getsy’s tenure.

Nobody confuses the future Hall of Famer with Fields, but the second-year quarterback hasn’t given the Bears anything to r-e-l-a-x with this season. The team ranks last in passing yards per game with an anemic 78.3.

For perspective, The 31st-ranked Panthers led by Baker Mayfield entering a new team off major surgery exceeds double that passing output.

The aerial asphyxiation chokes off the Bears’ ability to score touchdowns. The team ties for last in passing touchdowns and is one of the most turnover-prone teams in the NFL. Throwing picks without points unravels the mystery of why Chicago dwells in the bottom half of total points.

It suffices to say that there are far better NFL betting options outside of Soldier Field.

Mooney hasn’t helped the cause. He had only accumulated 4 total receptions for 27 yards. Furthermore, he failed to score a touchdown in his first three games. The abysmal output plummets from last year’s production. Mooney eclipsed 1,000 yards in his first full year of starting. Losing leading receiver Allen Robinson II to the Los Angeles Rams(2-1) positioned Mooney for a breakout year heading into the season.

Fields compensates for his lack of refined passing abilities with an abundance of scrambling prowess. He places in the top five of the chain-moving category.

The Bears unleashed a decent run game against a weak schedule to obtain a 2-1 record. The fittingly subpar New York Giants (2-1) seek to return the Bears to expected mediocrity.

Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
