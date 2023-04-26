News

Lakers Owe Dillon Brooks an Assist If They Oust Grizzlies in NBA Playoff History

Bob Harvey
3 min read
Dillon Brooks LeBron James

The Lakers and Grizzlies meet Wednesday in Game 5 of their NBA playoff series. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at FedEx Forum where Memphis is a -4 point favorite. The total is 222. Memphis is at 170 on the moneyline, the Lakers are +150.

If the Lakers win the series against the Grizzlies, an assist should go to Dillon Brooks for “poking the bear”.

Remember when he called LeBron “old”:

Brooks has created his own personal “hell”

Laker fans got after Brooks early and often on Saturday night. After getting ejected in Game 3 for a flagrant 2 foul against James, he faced a crowd that was taking enjoyment in each and every failure before and during Game 4.

Brooks is now 5 for 22 from behind the arc in the playoffs and 19 of 51 overall. In 112 minutes of action he’s managed to grab 12 rebounds and nine assists. James, who is much older (just ask Brooks), has had an outstanding series. And remember when Brooks said LeBron won’t go to his left:

Can the Grizzlies come back

Memphis is now confronted with a possible playoff elimination at the hands of LeBron and a Lakers’ team that, after a troubling start to their season, are feeling it.

The Grizzlies have the best guard in the league in Ja Morant. His backcourt mate Desmond Bane scored 36 points in Game 4 and carried the team during long stretches. But the Lakers have LeBron James and I don’t see him losing three straight to any player or team.

Final Add Brooks

Dillon Brooks may not be welcomed back to Memphis next season.

His comments, suspension and ensuing struggles in this series has reportedly tested the patience of the Grizzlies. And it’s not like he’s putting up Morant like numbers either. He’s averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game during the regular season and nine ppg in the series. Brooks will tell you his calling card is defense and that he likes guarding the opposing teams best player. Just like he asked for LeBron James heading into this series. That hasn’t worked out real well, has it?

Brooks is the final year of a three-year, $35 million contract. He’s blamed the media for making him the villain. So he had no comment after Game’s 3 and 4. At least Draymond Green faces the music and the media. Brooks has a long way to go before anyone takes him seriously again.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
Bob Harvey

