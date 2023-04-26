Lakers Owe Dillon Brooks an Assist If They Oust Grizzlies in NBA Playoff History

The Lakers and Grizzlies meet Wednesday in Game 5 of their NBA playoff series. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at FedEx Forum where Memphis is a -4 point favorite. The total is 222. Memphis is at 170 on the moneyline, the Lakers are +150.

If the Lakers win the series against the Grizzlies, an assist should go to Dillon Brooks for “poking the bear”.

Remember when he called LeBron “old”:

"I don't care. He's old. … I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40." Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron 😳 (via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/P5yNF2c1pT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

LeBron James (38 years, 115 days old) becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 20+ points and 20+ rebounds in a Playoff Game. Wilt Chamberlain (36 years, 262 days old) set the previous record on May 10, 1973. #PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/3FO4jxSuTl — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2023

Brooks has created his own personal “hell”

Laker fans got after Brooks early and often on Saturday night. After getting ejected in Game 3 for a flagrant 2 foul against James, he faced a crowd that was taking enjoyment in each and every failure before and during Game 4.

The LA crowd is booing Dillon Brooks in warm-ups and cheering when he misses 😅 🍿 Lakers-Grizzlies Game 3

📺 10 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/tKnp4GLsRv — BeardedXXL (@bearded_xxl) April 23, 2023

Brooks is now 5 for 22 from behind the arc in the playoffs and 19 of 51 overall. In 112 minutes of action he’s managed to grab 12 rebounds and nine assists. James, who is much older (just ask Brooks), has had an outstanding series. And remember when Brooks said LeBron won’t go to his left:

LEBRON JAMES OMG 👑 pic.twitter.com/QdFWWrdxOh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2023

Can the Grizzlies come back

Memphis is now confronted with a possible playoff elimination at the hands of LeBron and a Lakers’ team that, after a troubling start to their season, are feeling it.

The Grizzlies have the best guard in the league in Ja Morant. His backcourt mate Desmond Bane scored 36 points in Game 4 and carried the team during long stretches. But the Lakers have LeBron James and I don’t see him losing three straight to any player or team.

Final Add Brooks

Dillon Brooks may not be welcomed back to Memphis next season.

His comments, suspension and ensuing struggles in this series has reportedly tested the patience of the Grizzlies. And it’s not like he’s putting up Morant like numbers either. He’s averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game during the regular season and nine ppg in the series. Brooks will tell you his calling card is defense and that he likes guarding the opposing teams best player. Just like he asked for LeBron James heading into this series. That hasn’t worked out real well, has it?

Brooks is the final year of a three-year, $35 million contract. He’s blamed the media for making him the villain. So he had no comment after Game’s 3 and 4. At least Draymond Green faces the music and the media. Brooks has a long way to go before anyone takes him seriously again.