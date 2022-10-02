Ravens

Lamar Jackson Stays Upright on Spectacular Pass, Falls to Bills 23-20

Author image
Stuart Stalter
2 min read
Baltimore Ravens  (2-2) cornerstone Lamar Jackson’s electric play compels those who doubt magic is real to turn on the NFL every Sunday.

Today’s marquee matchup between the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills (3-1) sticks to the spectacular status quo. Jackson refused to surrender a sack in the second quarter up 17-3. He ducked two tacklers, reset his feet, and looked downfield. He floated a dangerous pass that would’ve been intercepted in regular circumstances. Ravens superstar tight end Mark Andrews improvised a volleyball-esque tap that receiver Devin Duvernay caught along the sideline for a first down that cemented arguably the most-thrilling highlight of 2022 so far.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen stores plenty of tricks up his own sleeve. That sleeve covers the arm that threw for the most yards in the NFL heading into Week 4. He orchestrated a comeback with 20 unanswered points. The heroics flipped the scoreboard from 3-17 shortly before halftime, to a walk-off field goal by Tyler Bass that gave a 23-20 lead.

A high likelihood of the star-studded squads meeting again in the playoffs exists. Oddsmakers favor the Bills to win the Super Bowl at +450 odds at DraftKings. The only other AFC squad the Ravens trail regarding NFL betting on the Super Bowl winner is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams occupy two of the three top spots in points per game before Sunday’s results finalize. The Ravens lead with 33 points, while the Bills score an equally fearful 30.3 points.

Nobody answers the scoreboard’s mercy plea unless the reckless styles of Jackson and Allen cause injury. So far, so healthy.

The Ravens fly good health and scoring into Baltimore for a divisional shootout against the Bengals next Sunday at home. The Bills attempt to stampede through Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain during next week’s home game.

 

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
