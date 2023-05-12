News

LeBron James Claps Back at Steve Kerr for Flopping Comment

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors series has been one of the more hotly contested series of the postseason. Both teams boast superstars with illustrious careers and have played against each other in multiple championships. Those two players are of course LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The Lakers and Warriors both have contrasting styles of play and it has been highlighted with the officiating. Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, recently called out the way the refs have officiated this series with these remarks:

“I think we can do better in terms of cleaning up the flopping. In the meantime, I give the Lakers credit for the plays that they’ve been able to sell.”

LeBron James on the other hand, did not feel the same way.

LeBron James Fires Back at Warriors Head Coach, Steve Kerr

Are the Lakers Getting the Benefit of the Doubt From the Officials?

One can see why Golden State may be frustrated after looking at the free-throw disparity from games one through five. The Lakers had 118 free-throws to Golden State’s 66. However, the Lakers also play a more physical style of basketball where they attack the paint more often. In the Warriors’ latest win, it seemed to even out as each team got to the charity stripe 15 times. LeBron James had this to say to address Steve Kerr’s remarks:

“We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team I’ve played on in my 20 years.”

The Lakers currently hold a 3-2 series lead over the defending champions and could close it out Friday night.

LeBron James’ Playoffs So Far

As for LeBron James, the future hall of famer is having another stellar playoff run. James has averaged 22.8 points, 10.1 total rebounds, and five assists per game during this postseason run. He is also shooting 47.5 percent from the field, but massively struggling from beyond the arc as he possesses a three-point percentage of only 24.7 percent. While LeBron James has certainly had better playoff runs, he is still the leader of this Lakers squad and has gotten the most out of the young talent they have accumulated since the NBA Trade Deadline back in February. With that in mind, one cannot overlook him. Especially when you take into account LeBron’s track record when it comes to closeout games.

 

