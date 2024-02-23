Over the past two years, PRIME has become one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in history. The company was given a lofty $8.4 billion valuation but the brand could be growing even faster than initially anticipated. PRIME recently reached a few impressive milestones, including surpassing Gatorade as the top-selling sports drink at Walmart. Could Logan Paul’s PRIME threaten Gatorade as the sports drink of choice for high-performance athletes? Below, we’ll uncover how PRIME has managed to increase its market share despite increasing competition from industry giants.

PRIME Becomes Walmart’s Best Selling Sports Drink

Since launching in 1965, Gatorade has dominated the sports drink industry, amassing over $7 billion in sales in 2023, nearly 5x more than the next-highest competitor. While companies like Powerade and Body Armor have faced declining sales in recent years, one sports drink has emerged as a potential threat to Gatorade’s market share.

Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME sports drink has become one of the most popular sports drinks in the world. Launched in June 2022, PRIME has already become the fourth-most popular sports drink in the world and the company could find itself climbing higher on the list very soon. According to Dextero, PRIME recently eclipsed Gatorade for the best-selling sports drink at Walmart over the past month.

Trey Steiger, co-owner of Prime Hydration’s parent company Congo Brands, recently revealed some numbers in a sales report in a LinkedIn post. In the report, the company had the top two best selling sports drinks at Walmart and three of the top 10 overall. PRIME sold 2,287,305 units of its newest flavor ‘Cherry Freeze’, and 1,173,754 units of ‘Glowberry’ which launched in late 2023.

Meanwhile, Gatorade’s best selling drink was the ‘Cool Blue Thirst Quencher’, which finished with just over 400k units sold.

PRIME’s ‘Ice Pop’ flavor rounded out the list as the 10th-most popular sports drink with close to 280k bottles sold during the period.

PRIME’s Partnerships Are Paying Off

PRIME recently topped 1 billion bottle sales, a huge milestone for the company, and brand awareness appears to be catching on quickly.

PRIME has capitalized on Paul’s social media savvy to land partnerships with some of the biggest athletes and sports teams in the world. Paul’s social media presence has helped the company land sponsorship deals with Patrick Mahomes, Erling Haaland, Auston Matthews, Israel Adesanya, and more. PRIME is the official sports drink of international soccer clubs like Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the UFC.