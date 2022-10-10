News

Man Utd Legend Roy Keane Unimpressed As Fan Asks For Selfie During NFL London Clash

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Roy Keane
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Roy Keane was a spectator at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch the NFL London clash between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants. 

Keane certainly wasn’t in the mood for meet and greets as he took his seat for the NFL in the capital.

The former Manchester United man took a break from his work as a Sky Sports pundit to be amongst the 62,000 plus crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a video seen above, you can see Keane comfortably sitting in his seat when he asked for a selfie by a fan, in which he responded by dismissing the fan gesturing towards the field that he was there for the game.

Keane has been linked with a managerial move to West Bromwich Albion in the light of his NFL London fiasco.

It was a game in which the Packers lost their first ever game in London, and MVP Aaron Rodgers paid tribute to the London supporters afterwards.

“The crowd was incredible. Our fans were loud all the time, it was outstanding. Hopefully the team gets the chance to come back and play here again. I’m going to remember it for a long time.”

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To News

News
Dolphins

WATCH: Breece Hall Storms Down the Field for a Staggering 80-yard Charge Against the Dolphins

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  21h
News
NFL
NFL Week 5: Top Against the Spread Picks and Best Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 6 2022
News
i
New England Patriots to wear throwback jerseys on Sunday vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 5 2022
News
1-russell-wilson
Russell Wilson Expresses Confidence in Playing Week 5 on Thursday Night Football Against Jets
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  Oct 4 2022
News
NBA App GM Survey Favors Bucs to Win NBA Finals, Luka Doncic to Capture First MVP
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  Oct 4 2022
News
Free NFL Picks: Bengals vs Chiefs Prediction
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Hails QB Patrick Mahomes As “The Houdini Of Our Era”
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 3 2022
News
1243180970.0
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: ‘I’m feeling better,’ expects to play Sunday
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 30 2022
More News
Arrow to top