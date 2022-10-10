Man Utd Legend Roy Keane Unimpressed As Fan Asks For Selfie During NFL London Clash

Roy Keane was a spectator at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch the NFL London clash between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants.

Keane certainly wasn’t in the mood for meet and greets as he took his seat for the NFL in the capital.

Roy Keane reacts to being asked for a selfie…😂pic.twitter.com/ST8g4cVNmb — Roy Keane Reactions (@KeaneReactions) October 9, 2022

The former Manchester United man took a break from his work as a Sky Sports pundit to be amongst the 62,000 plus crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a video seen above, you can see Keane comfortably sitting in his seat when he asked for a selfie by a fan, in which he responded by dismissing the fan gesturing towards the field that he was there for the game.

Keane has been linked with a managerial move to West Bromwich Albion in the light of his NFL London fiasco.

🚨 Roy Keane is one of the names that are being linked with a move to West Brom as their next manager. #WBA pic.twitter.com/sEY6CRLJ1f — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 10, 2022

It was a game in which the Packers lost their first ever game in London, and MVP Aaron Rodgers paid tribute to the London supporters afterwards.

“The crowd was incredible. Our fans were loud all the time, it was outstanding. Hopefully the team gets the chance to come back and play here again. I’m going to remember it for a long time.”