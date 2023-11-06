Now that the 2023 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We continue our climb up the ladder today with a look at the AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Eastern League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Binghamton Rumble Ponies

2023 Record: 74-67, Second Place In Eastern League Northeast Division

Story: 2023 was a story of two halves for Binghamton, which played the first half of the year without a ton of interesting prospects and went 35-34. Things changed dramatically in the second half as a slew of promotions and trades infused a lot of talent for the Rumble Ponies, who went 39-27 down the stretch to snag a wild card spot in the Eastern League playoffs. The Rumble Ponies knocked off the Yankees’ AA affiliate in Somerset, which had led the Northeast Division all season, in a stunning sweep to advance to the Championship Series against the Erie Seawolves. Unfortunately for Binghamton, the Seawolves swept the series to claim the Eastern League title but manager Reid Brignac did have a very fun job putting together arguably the most enticing group of players this side of Flushing in the second half.

Top Promotion: The Rumble Ponies celebrated Wrestling Night on Saturday, September 2nd, which was a fun night at the ballpark. The first 1,000 fans in attendance also received a special bobblehead of Rowdy, the Rumble Ponies’ mascot, dressed up as a wrestler in the ring.

Top Prospects:

IF Jett Williams: Williams, the Mets’ second first-round pick in 2022 out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, tore through the minor leagues in 2023 and got all the way from St. Lucie to Binghamton, where he finished the season. AA was definitely a challenge for Williams, who hit .227 with two RBIs in six games for the Rumble Ponies, but the fact he got to AA ball at 20 years old is an impressive accomplishment. Williams is currently the Mets’ third-rated prospect according to MLB.com.

OF Drew Gilbert: Gilbert, one of two prospects the Mets received from the Houston Astros in the Justin Verlander trade on August 1, made quite an impact when he arrived in Binghamton. In 35 games for the Rumble Ponies Gilbert hit .325 with six home runs, 21 RBIs and an outstanding .984 OPS. Gilbert is currently the Mets’ second-rated prospect according to MLB.com.

RHP Christian Scott: Scott, the Mets’ fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida, split time between the rotation and bullpen in both college and his first two professional seasons but the Mets finally decided to make him a full-time starter in 2023. The results were good in Brooklyn so Scott earned a mid-season promotion to Binghamton, where he went 4-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 12 starts, posting an outstanding 77:8 strikeout to walk ratio in 62 innings pitched. Scott is currently rated as the Mets’ 12th-best prospect according to MLB.com.

Check back next week as we reach the top of the minor league ladder with a look at the AAA Syracuse Mets!