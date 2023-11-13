Now that the 2023 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We conclude our climb up the ladder today with a look at the AAA Syracuse Mets of the International League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Syracuse Mets

2023 Record: 61-85, Ninth Place In International League East Division

Story: While most fans know that the New York Mets haven’t had much upper level pitching in their minor league system, the Syracuse Mets felt that lack of depth the hard way. While a lot of hitters had good years for Syracuse, the club’s lack of pitching hurt as the Mets went just 61-85 on the year, barely finishing out of the cellar in the International League’s East Division. Brighter days should be ahead for Dick Scott and company as a lot of the Mets’ best prospects finished 2023 with AA Binghamton, leaving them likely to join Syracuse next season.

Top Promotion: Star Wars night is always popular with baseball fans and Syracuse held theirs on Saturday, September 9th. The Mets dressed up in special jerseys featuring Grogu in a satchel on The Mandalorian’s armor, several of the franchise’s most memorable characters appeared and the jerseys worn that night were auctioned off to benefit local charities.

Top Prospects:

SS Ronny Mauricio: Mauricio, who the Mets signed as an international free agent in 2017, spent nearly the entire season with Syracuse and raked at the AAA level. In 116 games for Syracuse, Mauricio batted .292 with 23 home runs, 71 RBIs and an .852 OPS to earn a late-season promotion to the big leagues. Mauricio is currently rated as the Mets’ fourth-best prospect according to MLB.com.

RHP Mike Vasil: Vasil, the Mets’ eighth-round pick in 2021 out of Virginia, rode a strong start to the season with AA Binghamton to a promotion to AAA Syracuse. The higher level was tough on Vasil, who went 4-4 with a 5.30 ERA in 16 starts for Syracuse, but it was encouraging that he was the first top pitching prospect to reach AAA this season. Vasil is currently rated as the Mets’ ninth-best prospect according to MLB.com.

3B Mark Vientos: Vientos, the Mets’ second-round pick in 2017 out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, demonstrated his mastery of the AAA level when he was with Syracuse. In 61 games at AAA this season, Vientos hit .306 with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs and an outstanding .999 OPS in just 232 at bats. Vientos, who was promoted to the Mets seemingly for good in the second half, graduated the team’s prospect rankings with his extended stay in the major leagues.

Check back next week as our Affiliate Review Series concludes with some bonus coverage of the prospects the Mets sent to the Arizona Fall League!