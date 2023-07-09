News

MLB Batting Trends: Runs Per Game Up 7% in 2023

The MLB has made a lot of rule changes to speed up the game.

The goal is to make the games more enjoyable for fans.

MLB has sped up the game and wants more action.

There are several reasons as to why runs per game are up nearly 7% from last year.

Below, we will get into detail as to why runs per game are up nearly 7% from last year and if this trend will continue in the future.

Runs Per Game Up Nearly 7% In 2023

There are several reasons why runs per game are up approximately 7% in 2023 over 2022.

  • 2022: 4.28 runs per game
  • 2023: 4.58 runs per game

One big reason is the new limitation on pitcher disengagements and pickoff throws.

Pitchers can only step off the rubber twice during a plate appearance, whether to reset or throw over to an occupied base.

Before this season, there was no limit on step-offs, so this is a significant change.

Base runners know exactly how many times a pitcher can make a move during a given batter-pitcher matchup.

That knowledge allows for more aggressive lead-offs and once two pickoff moves are made, a green light that’s greener than ever before.

With stolen base numbers being at their highest since 1997, it makes a lot of sense that runs per game are also up in 2023.

Another reason for runs per game being up is hits per game is at their highest since 2019.

  • 2020: 8.04 hits per game
  • 2021: 8.13 hits per game
  • 2022: 8.16 hits per game
  • 2023: 8.39 hits per game

Batters have been much better at making contact and getting hits this season.

This could be attributed to pitchers not being accustomed to the pitch clock.

Walks are also up from 2022.

  • 2022: 3.06 walks per game
  • 2023: 3.26 walks per game

With stolen bases up, hits per game up, and walks per game up, it all coincides with runs per game being up.

All of these numbers being up this year is exactly what the MLB intended with the new rule changes.

Will Runs Per Game Continue To Be High?

With all the new rule changes, teams and pitchers will have to adjust.

This season was going to be rougher for pitchers since the rules were geared towards more offense.

Pitchers, catchers, and teams will make adjustments in the offseason to help battle the pitch clock and new rules.

While offensive numbers may not go down tremendously with teams adjusting, they will dip a bit.

The expectation is for teams to make adjustments in the offseason and offensive numbers will drop a bit next season and in the future from 2023.

Topics  
News
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
