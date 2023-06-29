If you are familiar with YouTube, the name “MrBeast” should ring a bell. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the most prolific YouTubers in the world. His videos generate millions of views, which has turned his channels into a media empire. How many views does MrBeast have on his YouTube channels? Below, we explore MrBeast’s YouTube views by year.

How Many Views Does MrBeast Have?

Who Is MrBeast?

MrBeast began creating videos and posting them to YouTube at age 12.

MrBeast’s early videos revolved around video games as he would document and provide commentary while playing the game. However, MrBeast eventually transitioned into challenges and stunts as his videos started to go viral.

Now, MrBeast videos range from comparison videos ($1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!) and competitions (100 Kids Vs 100 Adults For $500,000) to charitable actions (1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time) and philanthropy (I Cleaned The World’s Dirtiest Beach #TeamSeas). All four videos have over 100 million views, a benchmark MrBeast typically surpasses.

MrBeast’s most viewed video is the real-life version of Squid Game at 450 million views.

As the most-subscribed-to YouTube personality in the world with 163 million subscribers, MrBeast earned an estimated $110 million in 2022.

MrBeast YouTube Views By Year

Happy Birthday MrBeast! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2023

How many YouTube views has MrBeast generated?

On May 7, MrBeast celebrated his 25th birthday. To honor the occasion, MrBeast tweeted the amount of YouTube views his channels received for each year of his life on the platform.

At age 12, MrBeast only generated 15,000 YouTube views.

However, MrBeast’s views have exploded into the billions. At age 24, MrBeast received 19,135,206,772 views.

View the entire chart below.

MrBeast Age YouTube Views 12 15,000 13 7,000 14 41,148 15 125,634 16 202,000 17 5,482,596 18 122,441,813 19 464,282,517 20 2,099,879,911 21 3,324,451,660 22 8,184,185,544 23 13,265,311,414 24 19,135,206,772