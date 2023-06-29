News

MrBeast YouTube Views By Year: How Many Views Does MrBeast Have?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MrBeast

If you are familiar with YouTube, the name “MrBeast” should ring a bell. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the most prolific YouTubers in the world. His videos generate millions of views, which has turned his channels into a media empire. How many views does MrBeast have on his YouTube channels? Below, we explore MrBeast’s YouTube views by year.

How Many Views Does MrBeast Have?

Who Is MrBeast?

MrBeast began creating videos and posting them to YouTube at age 12.

MrBeast’s early videos revolved around video games as he would document and provide commentary while playing the game. However, MrBeast eventually transitioned into challenges and stunts as his videos started to go viral.

Now, MrBeast videos range from comparison videos ($1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!) and competitions (100 Kids Vs 100 Adults For $500,000) to charitable actions (1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time) and philanthropy (I Cleaned The World’s Dirtiest Beach #TeamSeas). All four videos have over 100 million views, a benchmark MrBeast typically surpasses.

MrBeast’s most viewed video is the real-life version of Squid Game at 450 million views.

As the most-subscribed-to YouTube personality in the world with 163 million subscribers, MrBeast earned an estimated $110 million in 2022.

MrBeast YouTube Views By Year

How many YouTube views has MrBeast generated?

On May 7, MrBeast celebrated his 25th birthday. To honor the occasion, MrBeast tweeted the amount of YouTube views his channels received for each year of his life on the platform.

At age 12, MrBeast only generated 15,000 YouTube views.

However, MrBeast’s views have exploded into the billions. At age 24, MrBeast received 19,135,206,772 views.

View the entire chart below.

MrBeast Age YouTube Views
12  15,000
13 7,000
14 41,148
15 125,634
16 202,000
17 5,482,596
18 122,441,813
19 464,282,517
20 2,099,879,911
21  3,324,451,660
22  8,184,185,544
23  13,265,311,414
24 19,135,206,772
Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

Simone Biles To Return To Gymnastics Competition At U.S. Classic August 4

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 28 2023
News
How to Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 | Free Live Stream
Getting To Know The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Participants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 27 2023
News
Professional competitive eater Joey Chestnut
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 27 2023
News
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Washington DC Bars And Restaurants To Stay Open 24 Hours
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 22 2023
News
Ncaafootball_easports_logo
EA Sports Hit With New Lawsuit As Highly Anticipated Release of NCAA Football ’24 Looms
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
News
Premier Lacrosse League Viewership, Engagement, & Ticket Sales Are On The Rise In 2023
Premier Lacrosse League Viewership, Engagement, & Ticket Sales Are On The Rise In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 22 2023
News
LucasOilStadium
2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Are One Year Away At Lucas Oil Stadium, Home Of The Indianapolis Colts
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top