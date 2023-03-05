NBA Investigating Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant

The problems continue to mount for the Memphis Grizzlies talented but troubled All-Star guard Ja Morant. The second overall pick in the June 2019 NBA draft has been suspended two games by the team following yet another off-court incident..

Saturday, he became the subject of an investigation by the NBA concerning his actions on an early Saturday morning Instagram Live.

Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun in his IG Live this morning. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zOuopMbpCb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 4, 2023

Trouble aplenty for Morant

Over the summer, Morant invited a high school basketball player to a pickup game at his house. Following a hard pass that hit Morant in the face, the All-Star ended up punching the teen an estimated 13-14 times. He then allegedly brandished a gun in his waistband as the teen drove away.

Morant’s mother allegedly got into an argument with a store employee at a local mall, and called Morant to the scene. He arrived–with nine other people. There was an incident involving Morant and the Indiana Pacers bus and a verbal battle between Morant’s father and Fox broadcaster Shannon Sharpe. As it stands, Morant will miss games against the Clippers and Lakers. That is subject to change depending on the NBA investigation.

Brandon Clarke Goes Down

Clarke had to be helped off the court on Friday night after he sustained a non-contact leg injury after shooting a free throw. It turns it a season-ending Achilles tear. The former Gonzaga and San Jose State standout had shown immense improvement in his fourth pro season. He was averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 65% shooting.

T-time for Dillon Brooks

Brooks has dealt with his own anger management issues. He was suspended for one game after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. He’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Clippers.

Morat at a crossroads

Morant has the Grizzlies firmly in position as an NBA title contender. But the mounting allegations involving his violent behavior off the court are becoming a concern for him, his team and the league.

He’ll miss at least two games. Morant will miss those two games, at minimum. However if the league finds further wrong doing, it could fine or suspend him. As it stands now the earliest he could play again is Thursday, in Memphis, against Golden State.