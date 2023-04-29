NBA Memphis Grizzlies Live Down to the Adage “Youth is wasted on the Young”

“Youth is wasted on the Young”.

It’s one of my favorite sayings. I like it for several reasons but mostly because it’s so true. And it’s so accurate when applied to the NBA disaster that is the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis talked the talk but didn’t walk the walk and that proved to be disastrous in their first round failing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Time for the Grizzlies to grow up

The Grizzlies must prove to itself and the rest of the league that the NBA’s second-youngest team can grow up.

The Grizzlies’ third straight postseason – their second consecutive as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed – ended Friday night in six games in the worst playoff loss in franchise history in 13 appearances. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers humbled them after having to win the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament.

Starts with Ja Morant

The former Murray State start, who signed a five-year supermax contract last summer, will have the biggest chance to prove how much he can mature. He was suspended by the NBA for eight games in March and had almost as many off-court distractions as endorsement deals.

Morant, who set the franchise single-season record by averaging 26.2 points a game, said he needs to be more responsible:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has apologised again and vowed to “be more responsible” ahead of his expected return from suspension for "reckless" conduct. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FSeGlDHYsV — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 22, 2023

Injury Bug Bites Hard

This was the fifth time Memphis’ playoff hopes were hampered by injuries or suspensions.

Morant missed Game 2 against the Lakers after aggravating his bruised right hand, while Dillon Brooks was ejected in Game 3 for striking James in the groin. Luke Kennard, the NBA’s top 3-point shooter, missed Game 6 with an injured shoulder.

The Grizzlies also didn’t have starting center Steven Adams, their oldest player, or key reserve Brandon Clarke because of season-ending injuries. Adams hurt his right knee in late January, and Clarke tore his left Achilles tendon in early March.

Last season, Morant missed the final three games of Memphis’ semifinals loss to eventual champion Golden State.

Still a bright future

In addition to Morant, the Grizzlies also have Jaren Jackson Jr., the NBA’s second-year player to be named defensive player of the year. Jackson, who also is 23, led the league and set a franchise record by averaging 3 blocks per game.

Jackson blossomed, particularly after Adams’ injury, and was named to his first All-Star Game. He averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds, both career highs. Healthy going into the offseason, the five-year veteran who won’t turn 24 until September has more room to improve.

What’s the future hold for Brooks?

The easiest decision for Memphis may be letting Brooks leave as a free agent after five seasons. He’s a great defender who played his best against All-Stars during the regular season, but he also led the NBA in technical fouls.

But Brooks saved his most outrageous behavior for the playoffs. He said he wanted to face the Lakers before calling James “old” and saying he didn’t respect anyone until they put up 40 on him. He said he wasn’t afraid to “poke the bear”

As one NBA analyst saw it, Brooks took it a step too far:

"That bear is coming, that bear is LeBron James. … He didn't poke the bear, he poured honey on himself."@KendrickPerkins thinks Dillon Brooks made a major mistake calling out LeBron 😳 (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/uTiDrZLSAv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 20, 2023

Regarding the “40” comment, well, the Lakers polished off the Grizzlies with a 40-point win in James’ 40th postseason series victory of his career. And this came just two 40 hours or so after a 20 point, 20 rebound (40) double-double.

Invaluable lesson for all young players: Just play the game

Say less

Don’t poke the bear

Don’t brag about poking the bear

Just play, and let your game speak for itself As soon as Brooks said all this, the series was over. Everyone probably knew it except him. https://t.co/1S1VDH566v — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) April 29, 2023

Brooks didn’t do himself any favors when he raced out of the Memphis locker room after the series loss before reporters were allowed inside. The former Oregon star also didn’t talk after three of the losses in the series, including the finale. Morant also ignored the press following the blowout loss in Game 6.

Player Personnel Decisions

The Grizzlies hold club options on Xavier Tillman and Kennard for next season. They also have the 25th overall pick in the June draft. Every team makes a change or two during the offseason and Memphis won’t be any different. In addition to being about to score, rebound and defend, the Grizzlies will be looking for someone with maturity too.