NBA teams are scoring at a crazy pace in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Teams are averaging the most points per game since the 1967-68 season.

In the 2021-22 season, teams averaged 110.6 points per game and in 2022-23, teams averaged 114.7 points per game.

This season, teams are averaging 115.5 points per game.

Points are up over 4% from the 2021-22 season and points are slightly up from last year, which was also a high mark.

Below, we will break down some key trends from the 2023-24 NBA season and discuss whether points per game will continue to be high.

NBA Teams Are Averaging The Most Points Per Game Since 1967-68 Season

Luka Doncic leads all players averaging 34.2 points per game.

NBA teams have all played over 50 games and the league has three players averaging over 30 points per game and 14 players averaging over 25 points per game.

14 teams in the NBA average over 116 points per game.

Five teams are averaging over 120 points per game.

Many factors are contributing to such a high point total this year.

NBA Teams Making Most Three-Point Shots In History

One of the biggest factors as to why teams are scoring more points this season in over 55 years is because teams are making the most three-point shots in history.

Three-pointers made and three-point percentage is the highest mark in NBA history this season.

Teams average 12.8 three-point field goals made per game and are averaging 36.7% from three-point range this season.

Three-point attempts are the second-highest mark in history this season.

With teams electing to shoot more threes and being effective at it, this is a significant reason why NBA points are the highest mark in over 55 years.

Free Throw Percentage Highest Mark In NBA History

Another big reason NBA teams are scoring the most points in over 55 years is because the free throw percentage is the highest mark in history.

Below is the free throw percentage from the 2019-20 season to this season.

2019-20 NBA Season: .773 Free Throw Percentage

2020-21 NBA Season: .778 Free Throw Percentage

2021-22 NBA Season: .775 Free Throw Percentage

2022-23 NBA Season: .782 Free Throw Percentage

2023-24 NBA Season: .784 Free Throw Percentage

The last five seasons make up the five highest free throw percentages in NBA history.

NBA players have become much better shooters and teams are electing to go with more shooters than ever before.

Assists Per Game Highest In History

With teams scoring the most points in over 55 years, it is not a coincidence that assists per game is the highest in history as well.

Teams are averaging 26.7 assists per game.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the league averaging 11.7 assists per game.

Trae Young averages 10.9 assists per game.

A total of ten players average 7.0 assists per game or higher.

Nikola Jokic, who is a center averages nearly nine assists per game.

Players are now distributing the ball much more efficiently and big men need to be able to distribute the ball now.

NBA teams averaged 26.0 assists per game or more in just five years, four of them happening in the 80’s.

This season has seen the highest assists per game in NBA history.

Effective Field Goal Percentage Highest In History

With teams electing to go with players that can shoot well, it is no surprise to see effective field goal percentage to be the highest mark this season in history.

This trend has been occurring over the last 10 years.

The top 10 highest effective field goal percentages have all been from the 2013-14 season till now.

Last season the effective field goal percentage was the second highest in history, 2020-21 was the third highest, and the 2021-22 NBA season had the fourth highest effective field goal percentage in history.

Here is the effective field goal percentage over the last five years.

2019-20 NBA Season: .529 Effective Field Goal Percentage

2020-21 NBA Season: .538 Effective Field Goal Percentage

2021-22 NBA Season: .532 Effective Field Goal Percentage

2022-23 NBA Season: .545 Effective Field Goal Percentage

2023-24 NBA Season: .548 Effective Field Goal Percentage

Players and teams have been much better shooters than ever before, while defenses have been lacking in recent years.

Offensive Rating Highest In History

Another trend that is occurring is offensive rating is the highest this season in NBA history.

The last five years make up the highest offensive ratings in NBA history.

Here is the offensive rating over the last five years.

2019-20 NBA Season: 110.6 Offensive Rating

2020-21 NBA Season: 112.3 Offensive Rating

2021-22 NBA Season: 112.0 Offensive Rating

2022-23 NBA Season: 114.8 Offensive Rating

2023-24 NBA Season: 115.9 Offensive Rating

Teams are lacking playing defense and players have evolved into becoming much better shooters.

NBA teams have been much more efficient offensively.

Points Per Game Will Continue To Be Very High

Several factors are contributing to such high-point totals this season.

While teams have not been nearly as good defensively as before, players have evolved into much better shooters as well.

Teams are attempting the second-most three-pointers ever.

With teams using the strategy of going away from traditional players who were not effective shooters, points per game will continue to be high.

Pace this season is surprisingly only the 21st highest in NBA history, despite all offensive numbers being very high.

Teams are electing for shooters and players coming out of College are forced to be able to shoot the ball effectively.

All offensive numbers in the NBA will continue to be very high as the strategy has shifted to better shooters and playmakers.