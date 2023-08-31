News

Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nebraska volleyball

The University of Nebraska women’s volleyball team set a Guinness World Record for the most spectators at a women’s sporting event Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

92,003 fans packed the football stadium, converted to a volleyball court, to watch the Cornhuskers take on the University of Nebraska – Omaha Mavericks.

The Cornhuskers made the most of the moment winning the match with relative ease, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13.

A Big Step For Women’s Sports

Women’s collegiate and professional sports were once considered less significant than their men’s counterparts.

That is no longer the case.

Nebraska women’s volleyball is just the latest example of this.

The NCAA Women’s College Basketball Championship between Iowa and LSU also demonstrates this fact.

The 2022 WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces set a home attendance record this season.

The Nebraska record is ironically set as the US Open tennis tournament is played in New York City.

Women’s tennis has long been the pioneer sport for equal pay and prominence largely due to the efforts of Billie Jean King.

For this reason, it is no surprise that King herself took note of Nebraska women’s volleyball’s accomplishment on Wednesday and commented about it on Twitter.

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post

Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package

Author image Mathew Huff  •  10h
News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Still Waiting for Right Opportunity
Author image Mathew Huff  •  10h
News
FS1 Undisputed Skip Bayless
Watch: Skip Bayless Can’t Get A Word In On Undisputed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 28 2023
News
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Leads All-Around After Day 1 Of US Gymnastics Championships
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 26 2023
News
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles Sweeps 100m And 200m At World Championships, First Man To Do So Since Usain Bolt
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 25 2023
News
Shericka Jackson
Jamaican Shericka Jackson Wins 200m, Americans Gabrielle Thomas And Sha’Carri Richardson Finish 2nd And 3rd
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 25 2023
News
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe Officially Joins ESPN’s First Take
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top