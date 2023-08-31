Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance

The University of Nebraska women’s volleyball team set a Guinness World Record for the most spectators at a women’s sporting event Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

92,003 fans packed the football stadium, converted to a volleyball court, to watch the Cornhuskers take on the University of Nebraska – Omaha Mavericks.

The Cornhuskers made the most of the moment winning the match with relative ease, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13.

Husker Nation, you’ve done it. The WORLD RECORD for a Women’s Sporting Event lives in Lincoln. Today’s attendance: 9️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ There is NO PLACE like Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/lQFguWHyp8 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

“We dream big but last night we really dreamed big.” –@jcook2 pic.twitter.com/5Jck3ItmVh — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

“We dream big but last night we really dreamed big.” –@jcook2 pic.twitter.com/5Jck3ItmVh — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

“We dream big but last night we really dreamed big.” –@jcook2 pic.twitter.com/5Jck3ItmVh — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

A Big Step For Women’s Sports

Women’s collegiate and professional sports were once considered less significant than their men’s counterparts.

That is no longer the case.

Nebraska women’s volleyball is just the latest example of this.

The NCAA Women’s College Basketball Championship between Iowa and LSU also demonstrates this fact.

This year’s NCAA Women’s National Championship game between Iowa & LSU averaged the exact same number of viewers (9.9 million) as the 2021 NBA Finals. That is so incredibly impressive. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 3, 2023

The 2022 WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces set a home attendance record this season.

Full house in Las Vegas. Big energy from the crowd for the defending champs. 10,199 attendance is a new Aces franchise record. Aces beat down the Sparks 93-65 in their home opener. @LVSportsBiz pic.twitter.com/MRVGIWaAtd — The Sportsnista (@TheSportsnista) May 28, 2023

The Nebraska record is ironically set as the US Open tennis tournament is played in New York City.

Women’s tennis has long been the pioneer sport for equal pay and prominence largely due to the efforts of Billie Jean King.

As the 2023 US Open begins, we pay homage to Billie Jean King, the trailblazer for equal prize money! “It’s not just about the money, it’s about the message. Every generation does have to fight for equality and freedom,” she said.#ChangeTheRatio #CultureMatters pic.twitter.com/Q3VeyQho2x — Women in Sports Tech, Inc (WiST) (@WomenSportsTech) August 28, 2023

For this reason, it is no surprise that King herself took note of Nebraska women’s volleyball’s accomplishment on Wednesday and commented about it on Twitter.

Outstanding. Let’s keep it going. https://t.co/gTJ1dAVKUy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 31, 2023