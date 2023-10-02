New York Mets finish 2023 season with nothing-burger September

The 2023 season is officially over and the New York Mets can now move forward. After a dismal August, September was slightly better for the Mets, who played .500 ball by going 14-14 over their final 28 games of the season. There was not a ton to write home about as the Mets gave a lot of playing time to their young players, who had their moments, and a bit of spoiling as well as the Mets won series against Arizona, Seattle and Miami that damaged their playoff positioning (or appearance in the postseason altogether in the case of the Mariners).

The schedule results don’t truly matter in this case so let’s take a look at some of the top individual performances for the month. On the offensive side, some of the core players finished strong as Brandon Nimmo (.340/5 HR/14 RBI), Francisco Lindor (.277/7/19) and Jeff McNeil (.297/4/8) put together positive efforts in September. Ronny Mauricio also showed flashes of brilliance in his first month as a big leaguer, hitting .247 with two homers and nine RBIs.

The highlight on the pitching side was Kodai Senga, who finished his rookie season by going 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA in five starts, racking up 38 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched as he continued to establish himself as an ace for the Mets going forward. The Mets also got some good efforts out of depth starters like Tylor Megill (2-1, 2.76 ERA in five starts), Jose Butto (1-1, 3.38 ERA in five starts) and Joey Lucchesi (2-0, 1.93 ERA in three starts) while Brooks Raley (1-0, 0.87 ERA with three holds in 10 appearances), Phil Bickford (2-1, 0.84 ERA in 12 appearances) and Trevor Gott (0-1, 1.74 ERA) did well out of the bullpen.

The season is now over for the Mets and they have a new direction going forward as Buck Showalter is gone as the manager. There is also a new President of Baseball Operations as David Stearns is currently meeting the media to detail some of his vision of how he plans to take the Mets into becoming a sustained winner. There is a lot of change on tap so it will be interesting to see if the lessons learned from 2023 impact the way Stearns approaches the roster going forward.