CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL Divisional round expert picks and predictions.

Prisco went through all four games in the Divisional round and predicted each contest.

Scroll down to see Pete Prisco’s NFL Divisional round expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Divisional Round Expert Picks & Predictions

Pete Prisco went through each game in the Divisional round and predicted the outcome of all four matchups.

Below are Pete Prisco’s NFL Divisional round expert picks and predictions.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens(-9.0) (O/U:43.5)

The Texans are coming off an impressive home victory over the Browns, while the Ravens are coming off a bye.

The rest could be good for the Ravens, but the starters haven’t played in three weeks.

That might matter.

This will be the first road playoff game for Texans rookie passer C.J. Stroud, which can be a challenge.

It can be even tougher against the Ravens’ stout defense.

They will throw a bunch of different looks at Stroud.

How he handles those will be key.

Lamar Jackson will be the league MVP, but he has to go out and show he can do it in a playoff game.

The pressure is on. But Prisco thinks this offense will respond.

Look for a lot of points as both quarterbacks play well, but the Ravens will win a close one behind Jackson.

Prisco likes the Ravens to win 30-29 but Houston to cover the spread.

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers(-9.5) (O/U:50.5)

The Packers looked good in beating up the Cowboys last week on the road.

Winning a second straight road game against the NFC’s best team won’t be easy.

The 49ers will be rested coming off the bye.

Will there be rust?

Jordan Love has been special the last eight weeks and showed up in a big way last week against the Cowboys. Prisco thinks that carries over.

The 49ers’ defensive front is tough, but the Packers’ offensive line is playing well.

If you block them, you beat them.

The Packers will have a big day throwing it.

The 49ers will score as well, as Brock Purdy also has a big day.

This will be a shootout.

In the end, Prisco is calling for the upset.

The Packers pull off a stunner.

Prisco likes the Packers to win 33-31 and to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions(-6.5) (O/U:48.5)

Both these teams are coming off big home victories, with the Lions earning another home game.

The Bucs blew out the Eagles as Baker Mayfield came up big.

The Lions had to hold on against the Rams.

Detroit played well on offense, but the defense showed some flaws.

That could lead to another good day for Mayfield and his receivers.

Prisco thinks Jared Goff will also play well, especially if he can handle the Bucs blitz.

Ben Johnson will have a plan for that.

The Lions beat the Bucs earlier this season in Tampa, but it was close.

This will also be close, but Prisco believes this time Tampa Bay gets payback and advances to the title game.

Mayfield will keep it rolling.

Prisco likes the Bucs to win 30-28 and to cover the spread.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills(-2.5) (O/U:45.5)

This is the game of the week between two teams that have met in recent years, but this game is a Bills home game.

That means Patrick Mahomes will be playing the first road playoff game in his career.

It sure doesn’t come in an easy place to play.

The Bills have rolled into the playoffs, needing to win every game down the stretch, but they have some major defensive injuries.

The Chiefs offense showed well last week against Miami, so that could be a problem.

Josh Allen has to limit his mistakes, which he did in the victory over the Steelers.

Prisco thinks he does here as the Bills beat the Chiefs to advance to the AFC championship game.

Prisco likes the Bills to win 28-23 and to cover the spread.