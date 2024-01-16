It is playoff time for the NFL.

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in January, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In the Wild Card round, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in a few games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and one game of the four matchups in the Divisional round will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL Divisional round weather report.

NFL Divisional Round Weather Report

In the Divisional round, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will impact a few of the contests in the Divisional round.

Scroll down to see the full NFL Divisional round weather report.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

The weather is going to impact this game.

The temperature will be 20 degrees.

With the cold expected to be a major factor, this will help the Ravens more than the Texans.

Houston is not used to playing in bad weather, while the Ravens are accustomed to it.

The Texans have an uptempo offense but the weather will play a huge role as the Texans are used to playing in a dome in Houston.

Houston does not have a great rush attack but they will need it to have a chance on Saturday.

Jackson is used to dealing with these wintery and cold conditions.

With the weather playing a role, this favors the Ravens.

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

The weather is going to have an impact on this game.

The temperature will be about 55 degrees.

Rain is in the forecast.

There is an 80% of rain during the game.

With the weather expected to be a major factor, this will help the 49ers more than the Packers.

In rain, teams will want to run more and the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey.

While Aaron Jones has been hot for Green Bay, he is not McCaffrey.

Also, the 49ers have an excellent run scheme and the Packers struggle to stop the run.

Jordan Love has been terrific but he will struggle against a very good defense in the rain.

With the weather playing a significant role, this favors the 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

The fact Ford Field is a closed dome helps the Bucs.

Tampa Bay would not be used to playing in poor weather conditions, which would force them to run more.

Detroit is very good against the run but inside a dome, the Bucs can air it out, which the Lions have struggled to defend the pass.

Both teams should do well on offense inside a comfy dome.

The passing attack for both teams should thrive as both teams have a leaky pass defense.

Weather will not impact this contest.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

The weather is going to impact this game.

The temperature will be about 20 degrees.

However, both teams are accustomed to playing in this kind of weather.

The Chiefs and Bills will both be fine in dealing with the cold but the pass game may not be as on point as usual.

Allen and Mahomes will both perform just fine and this will be a great QB duel.

Despite the cold, the weather does not benefit one team over another.