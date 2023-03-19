News

NFL Jets, TV Executives Await Word on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
web-092822-rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is viewed as the missing piece the Jets need to get to the Super Bowl. He’s also seen as a ratings grabber for the television networks. Even though the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers haven’t agreed on trade compensation (yet) for Aaron Rodgers, the probability is that a deal will get done.

Rodgers is must see TV

Despite playing in a relatively small media market, the Packers have been a huge TV draw since 1992, when Brett Favre arrived at Lambeau. Hardly a Sunday goes by when the Pack aren’t featured somewhere on the dial. Rodgers, like Favre, equals ratings points. Despite an 8-9 record last season, Green Bay averaged a whopping 23.2 million coast-to-coast viewers during their Sunday NFL appearances.

A different shade of green for #12

Advertisers were already spending big on nationally televised Packers games last season. The average cost for a 30-second commercial that aired during Rodgers’ appearances on CBS/Fox/NBC was around $900,000 per spot. That price will definitely go up with the future HOF playing in the nation’s biggest media market.

Last season, New York didn’t make a single appearance on a national TV broadcast. In the last 10 years, the Jets have played in exactly one national Sunday broadcast on one of the Big Three networks.

The Tom Brady Effect

When Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the Bucs became a darling of the media making eight national TV appearances. With Brady under center, the Bucs that season averaged 22 million broadcast viewers. That was a quadruple ratings increase from the previous year.

Marquee matchups galore for the Jets

Among the 2023 games that have TV execs licking their lips are a road game against the Dallas Cowboys and an enticing home schedule featuring games against the Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs and Eagles.

Of course, the deal has to go through before anyone officially goes all-in on the Jets. But Rodgers is sure that the Packers would prefer to move on without him. His intention is to play for Jets.

Jets Sign Allen Lazard

If Rodgers does indeed get traded to the Jets, he’ll be throwing passes to a former teammate. New York signed free agent Allen Lazard who spent three of his five NFL seasons with the Packers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

In his four full seasons in green and gold, he caught 169 passes, most of them from Rodgers.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
Bob Harvey

