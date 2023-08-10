NFL Statistics: Single-Season And Single-Game Rookie Records

Not all NFL rookies are created equal. Some rookies are impact players for their respective teams as soon as they step on the field. A select few had elite careers that ended with their induction into the Hall of Fame. Which rookies had the most memorable seasons? Below, we explore the NFL single-season and single-game rookie records.

NFL Single-Season Rookie Records

Most Passing Yards in a Season

Andrew Luck was one of the most highly touted prospects in NFL history, so it’s no surprise that the Stanford product excelled in his rookie season for the Indianapolis Colts. As the successor to Peyton Manning, Luck set the single-season passing yards record for a rookie with 4,374 in 2012. Compared to his fellow quarterbacks that season, Luck finished seventh in passing yards that season. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert finished 38 yards shy of Luck’s record. Herbert would likely hold the record had he played 16 games instead of 15. The list of rookies with the most passing yards in a season:

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (2012): 4,374 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (2020): 4,336 Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (2011): 4,051 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015): 4,042 Mac Jones, New England Patriots (2021): 3,801

Most Passing Touchdowns in a Season

Speaking of Herbert, the Oregon product lit up defenses throughout his rookie year, throwing a record-breaking 31 touchdown passes. Herbert’s efforts won him Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. The quarterback behind Herbert may surprise you as Baker Mayfield threw for the second-most touchdowns in a rookie season with 31. The list of rookies with the most passing touchdowns in a season:

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (2020): 31 Bake Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (2018): 27 (Tie) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2012) / Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts (1998): 26 Daniel Jones, New York Giants (2019): 24

Most Passing Interceptions in a Season

Peyton Manning is a prime example of how to show patience with a quarterback. Before he became one of the five greatest quarterbacks of all time, Manning struggled in his first year, setting the rookie single-season record for most passing interceptions in a season with 28. Imagine the Colts gave up on the future Hall of Famer. Their composure was rewarded with a victory in Super Bowl XLI. The list of rookies with the most passing interceptions in a season:

Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts (1998): 28 Jim Zorn, Seattle Seahawks (1976) / Bud Schwenk, Chicago Cardinals (1942): 27 Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers (1970) / John Hadl, San Diego Chargers (1962) / Tobin Rote, Green Bay Packers (1950): 24

Most Rushing Yards in a Season (QB)

After being drafted second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, Robert Griffin III became a must-watch quarterback because of his dynamic playmaking ability with his legs. Griffin set the record for most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in a season with 815. Unfortunately, Griffin was never the same after injuring his ACL and LCL in the playoffs later that season. However, his record is safe for the foreseeable future. The list of rookie quarterbacks with the most rushing yards in a season:

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (2012): 815 Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (2011): 706 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (2018): 695 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (2018): 631 Vince Young, Tennessee Titans (2006): 552

Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season (QB)

Griffin may have yards, but Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers changed the game for quarterbacks around the goal line. At six-five and 245 pounds, Newton became a battering ram in the red zone, leading to his record-breaking season with 14 rushing touchdowns. Newton broke a 50-year record held by Billy Kilmer of the San Francisco 49ers. The list of rookie quarterbacks with the most rushing touchdowns in a season:

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (2011): 14 Billy Kilmer, San Franciso 49ers (1961): 10 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (2018): 8 (tie) Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (2012) / Vince Young, Tennessee Titans (2006): 7

Most Rushing Yards in a Season

It’s rare to call a rookie the best at his position, but in 1983, Eric Dickerson was the best running back in the NFL. As a first-year pro, Dickerson led the league with 1,808 yards, a rookie record that still stands today. Dickerson’s 1,808 yards was 240 yards more than the next-best player. The most recent attempt at the record came in 2016 with 1,631 yards from Ezekiel Elliot, who also led the NFL in rushing. The list of rookies with the most rushing yards in a season:

Eric Dickerson, Los Angeles Rams (1983): 1,808 George Rogers, New Orleans Saints (1981): 1,674 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (2016): 1,631 Alfred Morris, Washington Redskins (2011): 1,613 Ottis Anderson, St. Louis Cardinals (1979): 1,605

Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season

No surprises at the top as Dickerson’s 18 headlines the list for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a rookie. There is a four-way tie for second place, with Ezekiel Elliot, Clinton Portis, Mike Anderson, and Icky Woods at 15. Considering the trend to use multiple running backs in today’s NFL, 18 will be difficult to beat. The list of rookies with the most rushing touchdowns in a season:

Eric Dickerson, Los Angeles Rams (1983): 18 (tie) Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (2016) / Clinton Portis, Denver Broncos (2002) / Mike Anderson. Denver Broncos (2000) / Icky Woods, Cincinnati Bengals (1988): 15

Most Receptions in a Season

One of the more recent records on the list belongs to Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins for the most receptions by a rookie in a season. Waddle surpassed Anquan Boldin’s record of 101 receptions set in 2003. With the emphasis on passing, there is a good chance this record could be broken within the next five years. The list of rookies with the most receptions in a season:

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (2021): 104 Anquan Boldin, Arizona Cardinals (2003): 101 Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (2016): 92 Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (2018) / Odell Beckham, New York Giants (2014) / Eddie Royal, Denver Broncos (2008): 91

Most Receiving Yards in a Season

One of the oldest records on the list dates back to 1960 when Bill Groman set the record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie with 1,473. What makes this record so impressive is that Groman played in just 13 of the 14 games that season. Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals threatened the record in 2021, falling 18 yards short with 1,455. The list of rookies with the most receiving yards in a season:

Bill Groman, Houston Oilers (1960): 1,473 Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (2021): 1,455 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (2020): 1,400 Anquan Boldin, Arizona Cardinals (2003): 1,377 Randy Moss, Minnesota Vikings (1998): 1,313

Most Receiving Touchdowns in a Season

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more dominant season at receiver than Randy Moss’ rookie year. In 1998, Moss registered 69 catches for 1,313 receiving yards and an NFL-leading/rookie-record 17 touchdowns. In other words, 25% of Moss’ catches resulted in a touchdown. The list of rookies with the most receiving touchdowns in a season:

Randy Moss, Minnesota Vikings (1998): 17 (tie) Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (2021) / John Jefferson, San Diego Chargers (1978) / Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers (1952): 13

Most Total Tackles in a Season

As soon as Patrick Willis stepped on the field for the San Francisco 49ers, he became the leader of the defense. The linebacker led the league with 174 total tackles in 2007, a rookie record. Like Willis, Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers became “the guy” thanks to his tenacity and 164 tackles. The list of rookies with the most receiving tackles in a season:

Patrick Willis, San Francisco 49ers (2007): 174 Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (2012): 164 Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills (2013): 159 DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans (2006): 156 Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts (2018): 154

Most Sacks in a Season

Jevon Kearse wreaked havoc on opposing offensive lines in 1999. Drafted in the first round from Florida, Kearse set the rookie record for sacks with 14.5 as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Kearse was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-Pro. Aldon Smith of the San Francisco 49ers came up just short of Kearse’s record in 2011 with 14. The list of rookies with the most sacks in a season:

Jevon Kearse, Tennessee Titans (1999): 14.5 Aldon Smith, San Francisco 49ers (2011): 14 Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (2021) / Dwight Freeney, Indianapolis Colts (2002) / Reggie White, Philadelphia Eagles (1985): 13

Most Interceptions in a Season

With a name like “Night Train,” you have to be good at football. As a rookie in 1952, Night Train Lane set the rookie and NFL record for interceptions in a season with 14, surpassing Dan Sandifer’s 13 in 1948. Night Train went on to a Hall of Fame career. The most recent attempt at the record came in 1981 with Everson Walls’ 11 with the Dallas Cowboys. The list of rookies with the most interceptions in a season:

Dick “Night Train” Lane, Los Angeles Rams (1952): 14 Dan Sandifer, Washington Redskins (1948): 13 (tie) Paul Krause, Washington Redskins (1964) / Woodley Lewis, Los Angeles Rams (1950): 12 Everson Walls, Dallas Cowboys (1981), Goose Gonsoulin, Denver Broncos (1960), Don Doll, Detroit Lions (1949): 11

NFL Single-Game Rookie Records

Most Passing Yards in a Game

After playing in the CFL, Jeff Garcia signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 1999 to serve as the backup to future Hall of Famer Steve Young. After Young suffered a concussion in Week 3 that ended his career, Garcia became the starter. On December 5, Garcia threw for a rookie-record 437 yards in a 44-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Marc Bulger and Aaron Brooks threw for more yards than Garcia in their first years of action, but they were previously on NFL teams the year prior. The list of rookies with the most passing yards in a game:

Jeff Garcia, San Francisco 49ers (1999): 437 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (2012): 433 Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (2011): 432 Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (2012): 431 Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (2011): 422

Most Passing Touchdowns in a Game

There is a five-way tie for most passing touchdowns in a game by a rookie. Four of the five players with five passing touchdowns in a single game occurred in the 21st century, including Detroit’s Matthew Stafford in 2009, Tampa’s Jameis Winston in 2015, Deshaun Watson’s 2017, and the most recent entry, New York’s Daniel Jones in 2019. All four quarterbacks are still in the NFL. The list of rookies with the most passing touchdowns in a game:

(tie) Daniel Jones, New York Giants (2019) / Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (2017) / Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015) / Matthew Stafford (2009) / Ray Buivid, Chicago Bears (1937):

Most Passing Interceptions in a Game

17 rookie quarterbacks have thrown for five interceptions in one game. However, only three have thrown six. Two of the three quarterbacks played in the 1950s. The most recent entry is Jim Zorn of the Seattle Seahawks, who threw six interceptions and finished the game with a quarterback rating of 31.1 in a 41-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. The list of rookies with the most passing interceptions in a game:

(tie) Jim Zorn, Seattle Seahawks (1976) / Lamar McHan, Chicago Cardinals (1954) / Tom O’Malley, Green Bay Packers (1950): 6

Most Rushing Yards in a Game (QB)

The legend of Robert Griffin’s magical rookie season in Washington continued with a 138-yard rushing effort against the Vikings on October 14, 2012. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills came up three yards short of breaking Griffin’s record in 2018. The list of rookie quarterbacks with the most rushing yards in a game:

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (2012): 138 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (2018): 135 Billy Kilmer, San Francsico 49ers (1961): 131 Bill Shepherd, Boston Redskins (1935): 129 Norris Weese, Denver Broncos (1976): 120

Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Game (QB)

Only one rookie quarterback has rushed for four touchdowns in a game. That distinction belongs to Billy Kilmer of the San Francisco 49ers, who rushed for four touchdowns against the Vikings on October 15, 1961. Over 20 rookie quarterbacks have rushed for two touchdowns in a game, but only two have three rushing TDs: Russell Wilson and Cam Newton. The list of rookie quarterbacks with the most rushing touchdowns in a game:

Billy Kilmer, San Francsico 49ers (1961): 4 (tie) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2012) / Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (2011): 3

Most Rushing Yards in a Game

Adrian Peterson is the last running back to win the MVP in 2012. Before the MVP, Peterson set the rookie record for most rushing yards in a game with 296 against the San Diego Chargers on November 4, 2007. Peterson’s 296 yards are the single-game rushing record. Additionally, Peterson set the NFL record for rushing yards in a half with an unfathomable 253 yards in the second half. The list of rookies with the most rushing yards in a game:

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings (2007): 296 (tie) Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (2021) / Demarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys (2011): 253 (tie) Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012) / Mike Anderson, Denver Broncos (2000): 251

Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Game

The record for most rushing touchdowns is four. It turns out that 10 rookies share the record. Only three rookies in the 21st century have rushed for four touchdowns: Mike Anderson of the Denver Broncos in 2000, Joseph Addai of the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, and the most recent addition, Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. The list of rookies with the most rushing touchdowns in a game:

(tie) Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012) / Joseph Addai, Indianapolis Colts (2006) / Mike Anderson, Denver Broncos (2000) / Corey Dillon, Cincinnati Bengals (1997) / Ronald Moore, Phoenix Cardinals (2003) / Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys (1990) / Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers (1978) / Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears (1965) / Billy Kilmer, San Franciso 49ers (1961) / Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns (1957): 4

Most Receptions in a Game

Four rookies have caught 14 passes in a game. Surprisingly, three are running backs: Roy Helu of the Washington Redskins in 2011, Saquon Barkley in 2018, and Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. The fascinating part is all three players did not score a touchdown in their games. The list of rookies with the most receptions in a game:

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) / Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (2018) / Roy Helu, Washington Redskins (2011) / Don Looney, Philadelphia Eagles (1940): 14

Most Receiving Yards in a Game

Ja’Marr Chase broke the record for most receiving yards with 266. In Week 17 of the 2021 season, Chase caught 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals clinched the AFC North with the victory. Cincinnati then ran the table in the playoffs and defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship to reach Super Bowl LVI, where they fell to the Rams 23-20. The list of rookies with the most receiving yards in a game:

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (2022): 266 Jerry Butler, Buffalo Bills (1979): 255 Jerry Rice, San Franciso 49ers (1985): 241 Justin Blackmon, Jacksonville Jaguars (2012): 236 Eddie Kennison, St. Louis Rams (1996): 226

Most Receiving Touchdowns in a Game

More than 20 players have caught three touchdowns in a game. However, only two men have four receiving touchdowns in one game. Those players of Jerry Butler of the Buffalo Bills in 1979 and Harlon Hill of the Chicago Bears in 1954. The most recent attempt to tie came during the 2022 season when Christian Watson caught three touchdowns in one game for the Green Bay Packers. The list of rookies with the most receiving touchdowns in a game:

Jerry Butler, Buffalo Bills (1979) / Harlon Hill, Chicago Bears (1954): 4

Most Total Tackles in a Game

On November 4, 2007, David Harris was the best player on the field with 24 total tackles, including 20 total. However, Harris’ Jets fell short to the Redskins 23-20. The most recent player to get close to Harris’ record is Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts, who registered 19 total tackles in 2018. The list of rookies with the most tackles in a game:

David Harris, New York Jets (2007): 24 Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots (2008): 20 Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts (2018): 19 (tie) Patrick Willis, San Francisco 49ers (2007, twice) / Chris Borland, San Francisco 49ers (2014): 18

Most Sacks in a Game

There is only one rookie to record five sacks in an NFL game. Leslie O’Neal of the San Diego Chargers recorded five sacks against the Dallas Cowboys on November 16, 1986. O’Neal is tied with Lawrence Taylor for 14th in NFL history with 132.5 sacks. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders came up one short of O’Neal’s record with four sacks in 2019. The list of rookies with the most sacks in a game:

Leslie O’Neal, San Diego Chargers (1986): 5 (tie) Maxx Crosby, Oakland Raiders (2019) / Brian Orakpo, Washington Redskins (2009) / Cornelius Bennett, Buffalo Bills (1987): 4

Most Interceptions in a Game

Many rookies have recorded three interceptions in a game, but only two have four: Bobbly Ply of the Dallas Texans in 1962 and Goose Gonsoulin of the Denver Broncos in 1960. This record hasn’t been threatened since 2003 when Terence Newman had three interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys. The list of rookies with the most interceptions in a game:

Bobby Ply, Dallas Texans (1962) / Goose Gonsoulin, Denver Broncos (1960): 4

NFL Betting Guides 2023