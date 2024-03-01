News

NFL Salary Cap Rankings: Which Teams Have The Most Cap Space In 2024?

jamesboutros
The NFL offseason is officially underway with NFL Free Agency beginning in two weeks.

Recently, the NFL announced that the official salary cap figure 2024 would be $255.4 million.

This is up from $224.8 million from last year.

The $30.6 million increase is the largest in free agency history.

Below, we will list each NFL team’s cap space in 2024.

NFL 2024 Salary Cap Space

Some teams have a ton of cap space to help bolster their team while others need to adjust contracts or cut players because they are over the cap space.

Below is each NFL team’s salary cap space, ranking from 1-32.

NFL Teams Cap Space
Washington Commanders $79,614,671
Tennessee Titans $78,524,381
Chicago Bears $78,335,157
New England Patriots $78,070,006
Indianapolis Colts $72,075,573
Houston Texans $67,321,290
Detroit Lions $57,614,821
Arizona Cardinals $51,104,463
Cincinnati Bengals $50,670,373
Tampa Bay Buccaneers $43,682,067
Las Vegas Raiders $43,936,109
Los Angeles Rams $39,905,695
Minnesota Vikings $35,807,132
Carolina Panthers $34,575,274
Atlanta Falcons $33,004,013
New York Giants $30,601,691
Philadelphia Eahles $27,469,811
Jacksonville Jaguars $24,421,167
Kansas City Chiefs $17,139,240
Baltimore Ravens $16,631,278
New York Jets $12,756,122
Seattle Seahawks $12,569,647
Pittsburgh Steelers $8,906,955
Green Bay Packers $2,340,288
San Francisco 49ers $-5,046,251
Cleveland Browns $-7,758,897
Dallas Cowboys $-9,863,127
Denver Broncos $-16,811,078
Los Angeles Chargers $-25,607,797
Miami Dolhpins $-29,069,894
New Orleans Saints $39,879,497
Buffalo Bills -43,815,909

Breakdown Of 2024 NFL Salary Cap Space

The Washington Commanders have the most cap space in the NFL and also hold the number two pick in the NFL Draft.

This is a big offseason for Washington.

Another team facing a major offseason is the Chicago Bears.

They have the third most salary cap space in the league.

The Bears also hold the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.

They need to decide whether they want to trade the number one pick and keep Justin Fields or draft a QB.

If they elect to draft a QB, likely Caleb Williams, they will have a lot of salary cap space, as they do not have to pay Fields a big contract.

The Patriots are another team in need of a QB in the NFL Draft that also has a lot of salary cap space.

New England has the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans have the sixth most cap space and the Detroit Lions have the seventh most cap space in the NFL.

Both teams won their division last season and already have a lot of talent.

They will get even better this offseason.

Cincinnati has the ninth most cap space in the NFL to re-sign key players and bring in pieces to help Burrow even more.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay are both barely over the cap space, so they will only be able to spend a little in free agency, which both teams normally do not do anyway.

The Buffalo Bills will need to restructure a lot of contracts and release or trade players to get back under the cap space.

Stefon Diggs could be a player the Bills move on from for cap space issues.

The Cowboys, Chargers, and Dolphins all need to get back under the cap space.

Denver is over the cap space by $16 million, so they may release Russell Wilson to get back under the cap space.

Topics  
News
