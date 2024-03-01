The NFL offseason is officially underway with NFL Free Agency beginning in two weeks.
Recently, the NFL announced that the official salary cap figure 2024 would be $255.4 million.
This is up from $224.8 million from last year.
The $30.6 million increase is the largest in free agency history.
Below, we will list each NFL team’s cap space in 2024.
NFL 2024 Salary Cap Space
Some teams have a ton of cap space to help bolster their team while others need to adjust contracts or cut players because they are over the cap space.
Below is each NFL team’s salary cap space, ranking from 1-32.
|NFL Teams
|Cap Space
|Washington Commanders
|$79,614,671
|Tennessee Titans
|$78,524,381
|Chicago Bears
|$78,335,157
|New England Patriots
|$78,070,006
|Indianapolis Colts
|$72,075,573
|Houston Texans
|$67,321,290
|Detroit Lions
|$57,614,821
|Arizona Cardinals
|$51,104,463
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$50,670,373
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$43,682,067
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$43,936,109
|Los Angeles Rams
|$39,905,695
|Minnesota Vikings
|$35,807,132
|Carolina Panthers
|$34,575,274
|Atlanta Falcons
|$33,004,013
|New York Giants
|$30,601,691
|Philadelphia Eahles
|$27,469,811
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$24,421,167
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$17,139,240
|Baltimore Ravens
|$16,631,278
|New York Jets
|$12,756,122
|Seattle Seahawks
|$12,569,647
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$8,906,955
|Green Bay Packers
|$2,340,288
|San Francisco 49ers
|$-5,046,251
|Cleveland Browns
|$-7,758,897
|Dallas Cowboys
|$-9,863,127
|Denver Broncos
|$-16,811,078
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$-25,607,797
|Miami Dolhpins
|$-29,069,894
|New Orleans Saints
|$39,879,497
|Buffalo Bills
|-43,815,909
Breakdown Of 2024 NFL Salary Cap Space
The Washington Commanders have the most cap space in the NFL and also hold the number two pick in the NFL Draft.
This is a big offseason for Washington.
Another team facing a major offseason is the Chicago Bears.
They have the third most salary cap space in the league.
The Bears also hold the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.
They need to decide whether they want to trade the number one pick and keep Justin Fields or draft a QB.
If they elect to draft a QB, likely Caleb Williams, they will have a lot of salary cap space, as they do not have to pay Fields a big contract.
The Patriots are another team in need of a QB in the NFL Draft that also has a lot of salary cap space.
New England has the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Houston Texans have the sixth most cap space and the Detroit Lions have the seventh most cap space in the NFL.
Both teams won their division last season and already have a lot of talent.
They will get even better this offseason.
Cincinnati has the ninth most cap space in the NFL to re-sign key players and bring in pieces to help Burrow even more.
Pittsburgh and Green Bay are both barely over the cap space, so they will only be able to spend a little in free agency, which both teams normally do not do anyway.
The Buffalo Bills will need to restructure a lot of contracts and release or trade players to get back under the cap space.
Stefon Diggs could be a player the Bills move on from for cap space issues.
The Cowboys, Chargers, and Dolphins all need to get back under the cap space.
Denver is over the cap space by $16 million, so they may release Russell Wilson to get back under the cap space.