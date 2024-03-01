The NFL offseason is officially underway with NFL Free Agency beginning in two weeks.

Recently, the NFL announced that the official salary cap figure 2024 would be $255.4 million.

This is up from $224.8 million from last year.

The $30.6 million increase is the largest in free agency history.

Below, we will list each NFL team’s cap space in 2024.

NFL 2024 Salary Cap Space

Some teams have a ton of cap space to help bolster their team while others need to adjust contracts or cut players because they are over the cap space.

Below is each NFL team’s salary cap space, ranking from 1-32.

NFL Teams Cap Space Washington Commanders $79,614,671 Tennessee Titans $78,524,381 Chicago Bears $78,335,157 New England Patriots $78,070,006 Indianapolis Colts $72,075,573 Houston Texans $67,321,290 Detroit Lions $57,614,821 Arizona Cardinals $51,104,463 Cincinnati Bengals $50,670,373 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $43,682,067 Las Vegas Raiders $43,936,109 Los Angeles Rams $39,905,695 Minnesota Vikings $35,807,132 Carolina Panthers $34,575,274 Atlanta Falcons $33,004,013 New York Giants $30,601,691 Philadelphia Eahles $27,469,811 Jacksonville Jaguars $24,421,167 Kansas City Chiefs $17,139,240 Baltimore Ravens $16,631,278 New York Jets $12,756,122 Seattle Seahawks $12,569,647 Pittsburgh Steelers $8,906,955 Green Bay Packers $2,340,288 San Francisco 49ers $-5,046,251 Cleveland Browns $-7,758,897 Dallas Cowboys $-9,863,127 Denver Broncos $-16,811,078 Los Angeles Chargers $-25,607,797 Miami Dolhpins $-29,069,894 New Orleans Saints $39,879,497 Buffalo Bills -43,815,909

Breakdown Of 2024 NFL Salary Cap Space

The Washington Commanders have the most cap space in the NFL and also hold the number two pick in the NFL Draft.

This is a big offseason for Washington.

Another team facing a major offseason is the Chicago Bears.

They have the third most salary cap space in the league.

The Bears also hold the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.

They need to decide whether they want to trade the number one pick and keep Justin Fields or draft a QB.

If they elect to draft a QB, likely Caleb Williams, they will have a lot of salary cap space, as they do not have to pay Fields a big contract.

The Patriots are another team in need of a QB in the NFL Draft that also has a lot of salary cap space.

New England has the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans have the sixth most cap space and the Detroit Lions have the seventh most cap space in the NFL.

Both teams won their division last season and already have a lot of talent.

They will get even better this offseason.

Cincinnati has the ninth most cap space in the NFL to re-sign key players and bring in pieces to help Burrow even more.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay are both barely over the cap space, so they will only be able to spend a little in free agency, which both teams normally do not do anyway.

The Buffalo Bills will need to restructure a lot of contracts and release or trade players to get back under the cap space.

Stefon Diggs could be a player the Bills move on from for cap space issues.

The Cowboys, Chargers, and Dolphins all need to get back under the cap space.

Denver is over the cap space by $16 million, so they may release Russell Wilson to get back under the cap space.