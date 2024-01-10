News

NFL Wild Card Expert Picks & Predictions: Who Does Pete Prisco Like In The Wild Card Round?

jamesboutros
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL Wild Card round expert picks and predictions.

Prisco went through all six games in the Wild Card round and predicted each contest.

Scroll down to see Pete Prisco’s NFL Wild Card round expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Wild Card Round Expert Picks & Predictions

Pete Prisco went through each game in the Wild Card round and predicted the outcome of all six matchups.

Below are Pete Prisco’s NFL Wild Card round expert picks and predictions.

Cleveland Browns(-2.5) @ Houston Texans (O/U:44.5)

This is the veteran quarterback Joe Flacco against the rookie sensation C.J. Stroud.

Flacco gets the edge because he has the better defense.

The Browns will be able to pressure Stroud to limit him some.

Prisco thinks Flacco, who has been good in the playoffs in his career, will be good in this one.

The Browns will win it.

Prisco likes the Browns to win 31-24 and to cover the spread.

Bet on Cleveland -2.5 (-114)

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs(-4.0) (O/U:44.5)

The Dolphins will go into Arrowhead a banged-up team, especially on defense.

They will be down their top three pass rushers.

That’s a problem against Patrick Mahomes, even if the Chiefs offense has struggled this season by comparison to past Mahomes teams.

They will do enough here as their defense limits a Miami offense with problems on the road.

Chiefs take it.

Prisco likes the Chiefs to win 26-19 and to cover the spread.

Bet on Kansas City -4.0 (-118)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills(-10.0) (O/U:36.0)

The Bills are rolling into the playoffs as winners of five straight.

They have the look of a dangerous playoff team.

The Steelers won two straight to get into the postseason, but they will be without T.J. Watt here against Josh Allen.

That’s a bad thing for a defense that has struggled in a big way even when he’s on the field.

Look for the Bills to roll in this one.

Prisco likes the Bills to win 27-13 and to cover the spread.

Bet on Buffalo -10.0 (-105)

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys(-7.5) (O/U:50.5)

This should be a high-flying affair with both offenses rolling up big numbers.

Prisco thinks Jordan Love is playing outstanding football and Dak Prescott is as well.

The pressure is firmly on Prescott and the Cowboys.

That’s why Prisco sees the loose Packers and Love making a game of this.

The Cowboys will win it, but it’s close.

Prisco likes the Cowboys to win 33-31 but the Packers to cover the spread.

Bet on Green Bay +7.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions(-3.0) (O/U:50.5)

This is the game featuring two quarterbacks traded for each other, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are the surprise team in the NFC playoffs, but they will be a tough out.

Prisco thinks Stafford and the Rams will get the best of Detroit’s defense, while Goff will also play well.

There will be a lot of points.

Prisco will take the Rams in an upset.

Prisco likes the Rams to win 31-30 and to cover the spread.

Bet on Los Angeles +3.0 (+100)

Philadelphia Eagles(-3.0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U:44.0)

The Eagles are limping into the playoffs having lost five of their last six.

They haven’t come close to looking like the Super Bowl team from a year ago.

The Bucs played better down the stretch, although they did lose to the Saints two weeks ago at home.

Even so, Prisco expects Baker Mayfield to play better against an Eagles defense that has struggled.

Look for a big game from Mike Evans.

The Bucs will pull off the upset.

Prisco likes the Bucs to win 27-24 and to cover the spread.

Bet on Tampa Bay +3.0 (-110)
