It is playoff time for the NFL.

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in January, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 18, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in a few games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are three games of the six matchups in the Wild Card round that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL Wild Card round weather report.

NFL Wild Card Round Weather Report

In the Wild Card round, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will have an impact on a couple of contests in the Wild Card round.

Scroll down to see the full NFL Wild Card round weather report.

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

These two teams faced off in Houston and it was a high-scoring game.

The weather will once again not be an issue with the dome.

In bad weather, it would have helped Cleveland more than Houston.

However, in a dome, CJ Stroud will have no issues throwing the ball, despite facing the top pass defense in the league.

Stroud did not play in week 16, so this will be his first time facing Cleveland’s defense.

Joe Flacco played tremendously in Houston, throwing for 368 passing yards and three passing TDs.

With this game being in a dome, the offenses will not have to deal with the cold or wintery conditions.

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

The weather is going to have a major impact on this game.

The temperatures will be -6 degrees.

Snow is in the forecast.

There is a 60% of snow during the game.

With the weather expected to be a major factor, this will help the Chiefs more than the Dolphins.

Miami is not used to playing in bad weather, while the Chiefs are accustomed to it.

The Dolphins have tremendous speed on offense at the WR position but the weather will not allow very many big plays downfield.

Miami does have a good rush attack and they will need it to have a chance on Saturday.

Mahomes is more used to dealing with these wintery conditions than Tua is.

With the weather playing a significant role, this favors the Chiefs.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

Another game where the weather is going to play a huge role.

The temperature will be 24 degrees.

A few flurries are in the forecast.

High winds and gusts of winds are expected to play a huge role in the game.

With the weather expected to be a major factor, this will help the Steelers stay in the game.

Pittsburgh’s rush attack has been much better over the last three weeks

Josh Allen is turnover prone and with the poor weather, this will possibly hinder some of the big pass plays he can make.

TJ Watt will be out, so the Steelers will need every advantage possible.

The weather will play a huge role in this contest.

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

With the weather having no impact, this will help Dallas more.

The Cowboys move the ball through the air about as good as any team, so if this game was in Green Bay, the Packers would get a significant edge with the weather.

Dallas has been excellent on offense at home this season.

The weather will not be an issue and Dak and the offense have been excellent at home.

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Another game that is being played in a dome.

Both teams play in a dome, so this does not help or hurt either team.

Matthew Stafford will return to Detroit where he played most of his career.

This will be an exciting game and both offenses should move the ball at ease with no weather conditions to deal with.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The temperature will be 54 degrees.

Rain is in the forecast.

There is a 60% chance of rain during the contest.

Wind will not be a factor.

Rain helps the Eagles more than the Bucs.

Philly is used to playing in rain and snow.

The pass defense for the Eagles has been awful, so this will benefit the Eagles as the rain will hinder Tampa Bay’s passing attack.

The rain will help the Eagles in this contest.