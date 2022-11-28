NHL Teams Are Scoring The Most Goals Per Game In Nearly 30 Years

NHL teams have been scoring at a very high rate this season.

Teams are averaging the most goals per game since the 1993-94 season.

In 2021, teams averaged 3.14 goals per game and in 2022, teams are averaging 3.17 goals per game.

Compared to the 2020-21 season, goals were up 6.37% in the 2021-22 season and 7.82% in the 2022-23 season.

Below, we will break down some key trends from the 2022-23 NHL season and discuss whether goals per game will continue to rise.

NHL Teams Are Averaging The Most Goals Per Game Since 1993-94 Season

NHL teams average 3.17 goals per game this season, the highest mark in 29 years.

Jason Robertson is the current leader with 18 goals on the season. He has played just 22 games this season.

NHL teams have played between 20-25 games and the league has 42 players with 10 or more goals on the season.

Hockey has evolved to a faster pace and more skilled players across the league.

Teams are taking more shots.

Shots against are the second-highest in the 2022-23 season since the 1970-71 season.

The only year shots against have been higher since the 1970-71 season was in the 2017-18 season.

With teams taking more shots, the league moving to a faster pace, and more skilled players across the league, teams are averaging the most goals per game in 29 years.

Power Play Percentage Has Reached Highest Mark Since 1982-83 Season

With teams taking more shots and more skilled players in the league, the power play percentage has reached the highest mark since the 1982-83 season.

Power play percentage is up 7.58% since last season.

A total of 23 teams have a 20% or more power play success rate.

While the power play percentage is up, the penalty kill percentage has coincidently been down.

Penalty kill percent is at the fifth-lowest mark in NHL history and the lowest since the 1980-81 season.

With teams taking more shots and scoring more goals, it is no surprise to see the power play percentage way up and the penalty kill percentage way down.

League-wide Save Percentage Reaches Lowest Mark Since 2006-07 Season

With goals, power play percentage, and shots up, the league has seen save percentage drop to the lowest since the 2006-07 season.

To go along with save percentage being down, GAA is at 2.97, which is the highest mark since the 1994-95 season.

Goalies are facing a lot more pressure with shots on the rise.

Goalies have faced the second-highest shots against in the 2022-23 season since the 1970-71 season.

With shots up and the league moving towards a much faster pace, goalies have struggled.

Will Goals Per Game Continue To Rise?

The NHL wants more goals scored. Fans tune in for a faster pace and higher-scoring games.

Goals have been up in each of the last two seasons.

With analytics, teams are taking more shots. The more shots on goal, the more goals will be scored.

The NHL is filled with skilled players who can score and pass.

Expect the NHL to continue this trend of goals per game rising.