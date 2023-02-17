Running Back Aaron Jones has agreed to take a salary cut of around $11 million so that he can stay with the Packers for the 2023 season.

While everyone at the Packers has been waiting for news on QB Aaron Rodgers’ status next season, another Aaron from Green Bay has decided to stay on with the franchise at the cost of an $11 million pay cut.

A resolution: Instead of being released, Aaron Jones will be staying in Green Bay this season after the Packers and his agents, Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha, reached agreement on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season that includes an $8.52 million signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/QHIkiqTove — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that Jones has agreed to the hefty pay cut, however a $8.52 million signing bonus is sure to sweeten the player’s deal.

It comes as no surprise that Jones is taking a salary cut for next season, as the running back was set to have an untenable $20.013 million salary cap which is the most for any player in his position.

Jones’ reduction of pay indicates that the Packers were comfortable with cutting off one of their biggest stars if he did not agree to the $5 million decline and with Jones guaranteed to make $16 million from the 2022 season, he had no problem agreeing to a new contract of $11 million per year.

Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau📈Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back 🙏🏾🧀💯 https://t.co/oByIqs9jeK — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) February 17, 2023

Despite a poor Packers offence last season, Jones was posting good numbers with 1,121 rushing yards on 213 totes, with two TD’s and 395 receiving yards on a career-high 59 catches in 2022 and has formed one of the best partnerships in the league with A.J Dillon in the backfield.

Now the Packers have sorted one of their Aaron’s out, attention turns back to veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who remains in the wild still deciding on his future.

Content You May Like