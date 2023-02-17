Packers

Packers Running Back Aaron Jones agrees to salary reduction of $11 million for 2023 season

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
2 min read
Aaron Jones

Running Back Aaron Jones has agreed to take a salary cut of around $11 million so that he can stay with the Packers for the 2023 season.

While everyone at the Packers has been waiting for news on QB Aaron Rodgers’ status next season, another Aaron from Green Bay has decided to stay on with the franchise at the cost of an $11 million pay cut.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that Jones has agreed to the hefty pay cut, however a $8.52 million signing bonus is sure to sweeten the player’s deal.

It comes as no surprise that Jones is taking a salary cut for next season, as the running back was set to have an untenable $20.013 million salary cap which is the most for any player in his position.

Jones’ reduction of pay indicates that the Packers were comfortable with cutting off one of their biggest stars if he did not agree to the $5 million decline and with Jones guaranteed to make $16 million from the 2022 season, he had no problem agreeing to a new contract of $11 million per year.

Despite a poor Packers offence last season, Jones was posting good numbers with 1,121 rushing yards on 213 totes, with two TD’s and 395 receiving yards on a career-high 59 catches in 2022 and has formed one of the best partnerships in the league with A.J Dillon in the backfield.

Now the Packers have sorted one of their Aaron’s out, attention turns back to veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who remains in the wild still deciding on his future.

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on Sportslens and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on Sportslens and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Arrow to top