Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offseason: Drama, Signings, & Trades

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

Along with the New England Patriots, the Steelers have the most Super Bowl wins (6) among any NFL team.

However, playoff success has been lacking for the Steel Curtain recently.

The Steelers have yet to win a playoff game since 2016.

This puts the head coach and the organization under fire to win a playoff game.

Pittsburgh has uncharacteristically been very active in the offseason.

Below, we will discuss Pittsburgh’s signings and trades, drama, and whether they will be better in 2024 than 2023 after all the moves.

Pittsburgh Steelers Signings & Trades

It has been a very busy March for the Steelers.

On March 13, they acquired CB Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round draft selection (178th overall) via trade with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for WR Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round draft selection (pick 240 overall).

They signed long snapper Chris Kuntz on March 14.

They signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, ILB Patrick Queen to a three-year deal, and Safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract on March 15.

On March 16, they acquired a 2024 third-round pick (98th overall) and a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for QB Kenny Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick (120th overall) and acquired QB Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick.

The biggest moves are signing Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen, trading away Kenny Pickett, and acquiring Justin Fields from the Bears.

However, these moves created drama.

Below, we will detail the drama surrounding the offseason moves.

Pittsburgh Steelers Offseason Drama

The drama began with the trade of Kenny Pickett.

Pgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac posted the following on X.

The Steelers made the move because of the way Pickett was poorly handling the arrival of Russell Wilson, according to sources. That came on the heels of Pickett's behavior last season when he refused to dress as the emergency third quarterback in Seattle in Week 17. https://t.co/mirLR1UJFP — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 15, 2024

This set Steeler fans in an uproar.

Later on that day, CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala refuted Dulac’s report with the following posts.

NOTE: “preferred” is not bc Kenny Pickett is running away from competition. He was explicitly told by the #Steelers Wilson would start, reneging on the pledge he’d been given that after two years of chaos, he’d finally be put in position to succeed – per sources apprised of convo https://t.co/wwIIVrmFBM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2024

I myself had convos w/ an offensive-minded HC this week who said he’d “take Kenny Pickett in a second and win w/ him” and w/ a front office exec who, via text, called him an “NFL starter WITH upside.” Could the #Steelers have sent the QB to a place he’d have a chance to start? https://t.co/NfShSkPkcy — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2024

Let’s pretend you’re not fully healthy and not fully cleared to play. And let’s say your team has a starter and a backup that week…but you can be the emergency 3rd QB if you get shot up. The trainers and docs say: not worth it.

You’re the bad guy for not overruling the docs? — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 16, 2024

This set Steelers fans to unnecessarily attack Kinkhabwala viciously.

Aditi is a highly respected reporter for CBS but Steelers fans attacked her for refuting Dulac’s report.

The post from Dulac was not needed following the trade.

It makes the organization look petty.

This sort of drama is not welcomed for a team searching for their first playoff win since 2016.

Will The Steelers Be Better In 2024 Than 2023?

With all these moves, the Steelers are hoping for playoff success.

However, despite all the moves, winning a playoff game still seems like a tall task.

The Steelers made it clear to Wilson that he will start.

The #Steelers made clear to Russell Wilson he’d be their starter, and have reiterated that since his signing. Bringing in Justin Fields is not competition for Wilson; the 2021 first round pick is in Pittsburgh to fill out the QB room, per sources apprised of PIT’s internal convos — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 16, 2024

This is despite trading for Justin Fields.

Wilson is the fourth-best QB in the AFC North, behind Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and a healthy DeShaun Watson.

The Steelers on paper are still far away from being able to compete with some of the heavyweights in the AFC.

With all the moves in the offseason, there is more pressure on Mike Tomlin than ever before.

Despite all the moves, Steeler fans should lower expectations.

Pittsburgh is unlikely to find success in the playoffs next season.