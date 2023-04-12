NFL News and Rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on the sideline.

If you looked up the definition of consistency, there would be a picture of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Since Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have never finished a season under .500. Here, we explore Mike Tomlin’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Mike Tomlin Contract And Salary

Tomlin is rumored to be making $12.5 million annually.

Tomline is the fifth highest-paid coach in the NFL behind New England’s Bill Belichick ($20 million), Denver’s Sean Payton ($18 million), Seattle’s Pete Carroll ($15 million), and Los Angeles’s Sean McVay ($14 million).

In the past, Tomlin has signed contract extensions with two years left on his deal. However, Tomlin will enter the final year of a three-year deal he signed in 2021. Steelers President Art Rooney II said, “We’ll see,” when asked about Tomlin’s future by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Mike Tomlin Net Worth

As of 2023, Tomlin’s estimated net worth ranges from $16 million to $20 million. Some sites have Tomlin’s net worth as high as $30 million.

Most of Tomlin’s net worth stems from his current position as the head coach of the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin Head Coaching Record

Tomlin was hired as the head coach of the Steelers in 2007. Tomlin replaced Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, who retired after 15 seasons.

In 16 seasons, Tomlin holds a career regular season record of 163-93-2 and a postseason record of 8-9. Tomlin has led the Steelers to the Super Bowl twice, winning Super Bowl XLIII in his second season.

Tomlin’s most remarkable achievement is his ability to finish .500 or better. In 16 seasons, Tomlin has never had a losing season. The Steelers have made the playoffs in 10 of those 16 seasons.

Before Pittsburgh, Tomlin served as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings (2006) and defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001-2005).

Tomlin started his coaching career in 1995 as a wide receivers coach at VMI. He also served as an assistant at Memphis, Arkansas State, and Cincinnati.

Mike Tomlin Wife

Tomlin met his wife, Kiya Winston, while they were students at The College of William & Mary.

Tomlin and Winston married in 1996.

The couple has three children: Dino, Mason, and Harlyn.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

