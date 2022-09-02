Ravens

Ravens fine-tuning their 53-man roster

Far from the finished product, but here is the Ravens’ roster as of August 31:

OFFENSE (27)

Quarterback (2)

  • Lamar Jackson
  • Tyler Huntley

Running Back (4)

  • J.K. Dobbins
  • Mike Davis
  • Justice Hill
  • Patrick Ricard

Wide Receiver (5)

  • Rashod Bateman
  • Devin Duvernay
  • James Proche II
  • Demarcus Robinson
  • Tylan Wallace

Tight End (5)

  • Mark Andrews
  • Isaiah Likely
  • Nick Boyle
  • Charlie Kolar
  • Josh Oliver

Offensive Line (11)

  • Ronnie Stanley
  • Ben Powers
  • Tyler Linderbaum
  • Kevin Zeitler
  • Morgan Moses
  • Patrick Mekari
  • Ja’Waun James
  • Daniel Faalele
  • Tyre Phillips
  • Ben Cleveland
  • Trystan Colon

DEFENSE (23)

Defensive Line (5)

  • Calais Campbell
  • Michael Pierce
  • Justin Madubuike
  • Travis Jones
  • Broderick Washington

Outside Linebacker (3)

  • Odafe Oweh
  • Justin Houston
  • David Ojabo

Inside Linebacker (5)

  • Patrick Queen
  • Josh Bynes
  • Malik Harrison
  • Josh Ross
  • Kristian Welch

Cornerback (6)

  • Marlon Humphrey
  • Marcus Peters
  • Kyle Fuller
  • Brandon Stephens
  • Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Safety (4)

  • Marcus Williams
  • Chuck Clark
  • Kyle Hamilton
  • Geno Stone

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker — Justin Tucker

Punter — Jordan Stout

Long Snapper — Nick Moore

Ravens released players signed by another team:

  • Outside linebacker Chuck Wiley will join the New York Giants practice squad (Zrebiec)
  • Veteran safety Tony Jefferson expected to join the New York Giants (Zrebiec)

Baltimore Ravens 2022 practice squad members:

  1. Cornerback Kevon Seymour will join the Ravens practice squad (Jeff Zrebiec)
  2. Wide receiver Raleigh Webb will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
  3. Quarterback Anthony Brown will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
  4. Running back Tyler Badie will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
  5. Offensive tackle David Sharpe will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
  6. Wide receiver Makai Polk will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
  7. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
  8. Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
  9. Wide receiver Binjimen Victor is on the practice squad (Official)
  10. Safety Ar’Darius Washington is on the practice squad (Official)
  11. Defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols is on the practice squad (Official)
  12. Outside linebacker Steven Means is on the practice squad (Official)
  13. Offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie is on the practice squad (Official)
  14. Offensive lineman David Sharpe is on the practice squad (Official)
  15. Cornerback Daryl Worley is on the practice squad (Official)

 

