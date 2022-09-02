Ravens fine-tuning their 53-man roster

Far from the finished product, but here is the Ravens’ roster as of August 31:
OFFENSE (27)
Quarterback (2)
- Lamar Jackson
- Tyler Huntley
Running Back (4)
- J.K. Dobbins
- Mike Davis
- Justice Hill
- Patrick Ricard
Wide Receiver (5)
- Rashod Bateman
- Devin Duvernay
- James Proche II
- Demarcus Robinson
- Tylan Wallace
Tight End (5)
- Mark Andrews
- Isaiah Likely
- Nick Boyle
- Charlie Kolar
- Josh Oliver
Offensive Line (11)
- Ronnie Stanley
- Ben Powers
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Kevin Zeitler
- Morgan Moses
- Patrick Mekari
- Ja’Waun James
- Daniel Faalele
- Tyre Phillips
- Ben Cleveland
- Trystan Colon
DEFENSE (23)
Defensive Line (5)
- Calais Campbell
- Michael Pierce
- Justin Madubuike
- Travis Jones
- Broderick Washington
Outside Linebacker (3)
- Odafe Oweh
- Justin Houston
- David Ojabo
Inside Linebacker (5)
- Patrick Queen
- Josh Bynes
- Malik Harrison
- Josh Ross
- Kristian Welch
Cornerback (6)
- Marlon Humphrey
- Marcus Peters
- Kyle Fuller
- Brandon Stephens
- Jalyn Armour-Davis
- Damarion “Pepe” Williams
Safety (4)
- Marcus Williams
- Chuck Clark
- Kyle Hamilton
- Geno Stone
SPECIALISTS (3)
Kicker — Justin Tucker
Punter — Jordan Stout
Long Snapper — Nick Moore
Ravens released players signed by another team:
- Outside linebacker Chuck Wiley will join the New York Giants practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Veteran safety Tony Jefferson expected to join the New York Giants (Zrebiec)
Baltimore Ravens 2022 practice squad members:
- Cornerback Kevon Seymour will join the Ravens practice squad (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Wide receiver Raleigh Webb will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Quarterback Anthony Brown will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Running back Tyler Badie will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Offensive tackle David Sharpe will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Wide receiver Makai Polk will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Wide receiver Binjimen Victor is on the practice squad (Official)
- Safety Ar’Darius Washington is on the practice squad (Official)
- Defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols is on the practice squad (Official)
- Outside linebacker Steven Means is on the practice squad (Official)
- Offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie is on the practice squad (Official)
- Offensive lineman David Sharpe is on the practice squad (Official)
- Cornerback Daryl Worley is on the practice squad (Official)