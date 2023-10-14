News

Report: Mary Lou Retton Is Making “Remarkable” Progress In Fight Against Rare Form Of Pneumonia

Wendi Oliveros
There is good news to report about 1984 Olympic Champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton.

The 55-year-old has been in ICU for an undisclosed period of time fighting for her life with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter Shayla (Retton has three daughters to ex-husband Shannon Kelley) shared a positive update on Saturday.

They said:

“Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining! Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing. Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She’s responding so well to treatments.”

Retton is best known for her gold medal all-around performance in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Her haircut and mega-watt smile delighted American fans, young and old.

We continue to send prayers and well-wishes to Mary Lou Retton and her family as she continues to fight to regain her health.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
