There is good news to report about 1984 Olympic Champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton.

The 55-year-old has been in ICU for an undisclosed period of time fighting for her life with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter Shayla (Retton has three daughters to ex-husband Shannon Kelley) shared a positive update on Saturday.

They said:

“Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining! Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing. Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She’s responding so well to treatments.”

From the Instagram account of Mary Lou Retton’s oldest daughter Saturday morning: pic.twitter.com/LUJR7w4gat — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) October 14, 2023

Retton is best known for her gold medal all-around performance in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Get Well Soon Mary Lou Retton ! Gold Medalist! pic.twitter.com/BRqSbS9ovT — Draven von Lycanthrope (@CRYPTIDSandUFOs) October 11, 2023

Her haircut and mega-watt smile delighted American fans, young and old.

We continue to send prayers and well-wishes to Mary Lou Retton and her family as she continues to fight to regain her health.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Please pray for Mary Lou Retton. The Olympic gold medalist is in intensive care in a Texas hospital, fighting for her life against a very rare form of pneumonia. She is unable to breathe on her own. 😢 pic.twitter.com/0kOxiDGcdY — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) October 11, 2023