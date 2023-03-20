Roman Reigns Net Worth, Wife, Family, Age, And WWE Titles

Roman Reigns is the biggest superstar in WWE today.

Reigns’ real-life name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i.

He belongs to one of the most famous families in all of wrestling.

Despite his humble background, Reigns followed in the footsteps of his family.

Reigns signed with WWE in 2010 and debuted on the main roster in 2012, alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, as the faction “The Shield”.

The Shield split up in 2014 and Reigns kicked off his singles career.

He kept changing from face to heel.

In 2020, Reigns became the “Tribal Chief” and he rose to the very top of WWE.

Alongside his family “The Usos” and Solo Sikoa, and the wise man Paul Heyman, Reigns has dominated WWE for about three years.

Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for quite some time.

Roman Reigns Net Worth

Roman Reigns’ estimated net worth is $15 million and his salary is approximately $5 million per year.

He also earns additional bonuses.

Reigns’ $5 million per year is not confirmed whether this also includes merchandise sales, ticket sales, or royalties or if those are included in the $5 million per year.

Roman Reigns Wife

Reigns is married to his long-time girlfriend Gallina Becker. They got married back in 2014. Reigns has five kids and he and his family live in a mansion in Tampa Florida.

Roman Reigns Family

Roman Reigns’ father is Sika Anoa’i and his uncle is Afa Anoa’i.

His father and uncle were former WWE Tag Team Champions, popularly known as “The Wild Samoans”.

They won a record 21 championships across different wrestling promotions.

Reigns’ brother Matthew Anoa’i was also a professional wrestler and he won the WWE Tag team title with “The Hurricane” but unfortunately, Matthew passed away in 2017 due to congestive heart failure.

Roman’s first cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa are part of his stable “The Bloodline”.

The most popular name in this amazing Samoan wrestling family is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Rock and Roman are not technically blood brothers but way back in the day, Reign’s grandfather, Amituana’i Anoa’i took in Peter Mavia (The Rock’s maternal grandfather) as part of the Anoa’i tribe and embraced him as his brother.

Roman Reigns Age

Roman Reigns was born on May 25, 1985.

He is currently 37 years old and will soon turn 38 years old.

Roman Reigns WWE Titles

Roman Reigns first WWE title won was the WWE Tag Team title alongside his Shield partner Seth Rollins back in May 2013. They held these titles for 148 days.

His first-ever singles title was very short-lived as he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title back in November 2015 but lost it on the same night to Sheamus.

Reigns would win the WWE World Heavyweight Title back in December 2015 and he held it for 41 days.

In April 2016, Reigns would win his third WWE World Heavyweight Title and he held it for 77 days.

In September 2016, he would win his first ever WWE United States Title and he held it for 106 days.

Reigns would win his first-ever Intercontinental Title in November 2017 and he held the title for 63 days.

In August 2018, he won the WWE Universal Championship and held it for 64 days.

In August 2020, Reigns won his second WWE Universal Championship and he still holds the title today.

Reigns won the WWE Championship for the fourth time in April 2022, defeating Brock Lesnar in a title for title match at WrestleMania and he still holds the WWE Championship today as well.