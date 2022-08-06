News

Ronald Acuna Jr. gives troubling injury update

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Ronald Acuna Jr. missed nearly half of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. It was one of the more unfortunate injuries that this game has ever seen considering the type of talent that he is. In 82 games in 2021, he had hit .283 and had already belted 24 home runs. On top of that, he was also playing defense and stealing bags at an elite level. He was a major loss for the Atlanta Braves, but they still found a way to win the World Series.

Ronald Acuna came back towards the beginning of this season and has played in 70 games so far. In those 70 games, he just hasn’t looked like the same Ronald Acuna that the world is used to seeing. He’s currently hitting .256 and has only hit nine home runs. Considering the fact that he’s coming off one of the tougher injuries in all of sports that anyone can come back from, it certainly makes sense why he’s struggling.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury Update

Ronald Acuna Jr had the following to say, according to The Athletic.

“It’s all part of the process, and I’m hoping for better days,” Ronald Acuña Jr. said through a translator, via The Athletic. “But I have to say, for example, the knee with my swings — it doesn’t always feel the same. Some days I have confidence in it, some days I don’t feel like I have confidence in it, and it’s not the same. But like I said, it’s all part of the process, and we keep moving forward.”

If you’re a fan of the Atlanta Braves, this is probably one of the last things that you wanted to hear. For a team that has legitimate chances of winning a World Series this season, they’re hoping that Ronald Acuna Jr. is going to be a major part of that. He needs to find a way to get healthy and if that’s sitting out for the next few weeks to continue rehabbing his leg, then that’s what Atlanta might have to consider.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors News
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News

Myles Turner opens up about trade rumors, future in Indiana

Jon Conahan  •  7s
News
Bryce Harper gives pleasant injury update
Jon Conahan  •  4min
News
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Sean McVay gives interesting injury update on Matthew Stafford
Jon Conahan  •  7h
News
Xander Bogaerts unhappy with Red Sox Trade Deadline moves
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 4 2022
News
Gerrit Cole speaks on brutal first inning against Mariners
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 4 2022
News
WATCH- Ariarne Titmus Helps Aussie Women Set 4x200 World Record
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus Helps Australians Set 4×200 World Record
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2022
News
Tennis fans on Twitter praise Nick Kyrgios in apologizing for Atlanta Open singles withdrawal
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 1 2022
More News