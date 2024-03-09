News

Russell Wilson Meets With The Steelers

Russell Wilson is an NFL Super Bowl winning QB and a possible future Hall of Famer.

He spent most of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and two years with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson is now headed to a new team as he becomes a free agent.

Gerry Dulac reported on Thursday, March 7 that Wilson was meeting with the Steelers.

On Friday, March 8, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Steelers and Wilson had a great meeting.

Below, we discuss Wilson’s impact on the Steelers and what it would mean for Kenny Pickett if the Steelers sign Wilson.

Russell Wilson’s Impact On The Steelers

Russell Wilson has had an excellent career when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the last two seasons with Denver have been dreadful for Wilson.

He missed the playoffs both years with the Broncos.

Wilson would still be an upgrade over Kenny Pickett, despite the decline in play over the last two years.

He is a proven winner and would fit the system well in Pittsburgh.

It may take some time for Wilson and Mike Tomlin to get along, as they are two different personalities but winning will cure any differences.

Both Tomlin and Wilson know how to win.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016 but their chances of success in the playoffs increase with Wilson starting.

Wilson would not put the Steelers among Super Bowl favorites or even favorites in the division but it would increase their chances of success in the postseason.

Kenny Pickett’s Future With The Steelers

The Steelers meeting with Wilson alone will not sit well with Kenny Pickett.

Not only did the Steelers meet with Wilson but they benched Pickett in week 18 and the playoffs last season in favor of Mason Rudolph.

These are two major indications the Steelers are not sold on Pickett and are looking elsewhere at QB.

Despite reports from CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala that four members of the Steelers’ staff are “so charged” and “angered” by the Kenny Pickett chatter, meeting with Wilson and benching Pickett last year indicate the Steelers want to move on.

Pickett’s numbers are disastrous.

He has thrown a TD pass on 1.8% of his passes in the NFL.

That is the lowest out of all 391 QBs with at least 500 pass attempts in NFL history.

He has not been the QB the Steelers hoped he would become.

Whether the Steelers do indeed sign Wilson or not, it seems like Pickett’s time with the Steelers is coming to an end.

Pickett may remain the starting QB if the Steelers do not bring in a new QB but his leash will be short and it is unlikely he will remain the starting QB after the 2024 season.

News
