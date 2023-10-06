Sports fans are aware of Simone Biles’s extraordinary resume at the Olympic Games. It consists of four gold medals from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and seven Olympic medals overall. However, what she has been able to accomplish at the World Gymnastics Championships is equally extraordinary. After missing a significant portion of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 because of mental health reasons, and then the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, Great Britain, Biles returned to high level competition in Belgium this week for the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, and once again put together a solid performance that was good enough for gold in the women’s team event, and the women’s individual all-around.

Gold medal in the Team Event

Biles, along with her teammates, Skye Blakely of Dallas, Texas, Shilese Jones of Seattle, Washington, and Leanne Wong of Overland, Kansas posted a combined score of 167.729 points to finish first in the women’s team final on Wednesday. Biles had the best score on the vault (14.8 points), and the best score on the floor (15.166 points). Brazil won the silver medal with 165.53 points and France won the bronze medal with 164.064 points. The United States earned a medal by 4.567 points over China, which finished fourth with 163.162 points.

Gold medal in the Women’s Individual All-Around

Biles then won the gold medal in the Women’s Individual All-Around event on Friday. She had an overall score of 58.399 points. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won the silver medal with a score of 56.766 points. Jones won bronze with a score of 56.332 points. Biles reached the podium by 3.6 points over Qiu Qiyuan of China, who finished in fourth place with 54.799 points. Biles had the best score on the vault (15.1 points), balance beam (14.433 points), and floor (14.533 points), despite an obvious stumble near the end of her floor routine.

With the gold medal, Biles has now won a combined 34 medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships–the most ever by any gymnast. Vitaly Scherbo, who represented Belarus, the Unified Team, Soviet Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States, held the old record with 33 medals.