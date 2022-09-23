Steelers not considering switching QB following Browns loss

It was yet another disappointing showing from the Steelers on Thursday night, as the Pittsburgh side suffered their second defeat of the season in a shocking 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite losing for the second consecutive gameweek, Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin is not considering dropping star QB Mitchell Trubisky following Browns loss.

“I’m not in that mindset,” Tomlin said postgame. “I’m interested in reviewing his tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring how we collectively get better. “I thought he made some plays but we all collectively came up short, and so that’s how we measure performance — winning is our business and we didn’t handle business, so we don’t break that apart and look for the feel-good.”