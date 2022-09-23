Steelers not considering switching QB following Browns loss

It was yet another disappointing showing from the Steelers on Thursday night, as the Pittsburgh side suffered their second defeat of the season in a shocking 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Despite losing for the second consecutive gameweek, Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin is not considering dropping star QB Mitchell Trubisky following Browns loss.
“I’m not in that mindset,” Tomlin said postgame. “I’m interested in reviewing his tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring how we collectively get better.
“I thought he made some plays but we all collectively came up short, and so that’s how we measure performance — winning is our business and we didn’t handle business, so we don’t break that apart and look for the feel-good.”
Questions arose over the QB following the Steelers loss to the Patriots in the previous gameweek, but even with Trubisky disappointing two weeks in a row, his coach still remains loyal; with Tomlin answering confidently when asked if the 28-year-old would be dropped.
“So, the answer to that question is definitively no.”
Calls have come from the fans for Trubisky to be replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett after two losses in the first three gameweeks, however the star QB doesn’t see the issue.
“I feel like I’m in a good rhythm with my routine, I felt good tonight — just got to be better in the second half.”
Trubisky wasn’t terrible on paper against the Browns, as the QB finished 20 of 32 for 207 yards passing. However the lack of a second half performance was enough to get fans calling for Trubisky to be dropped.
