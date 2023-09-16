Steers, But No Trumpets

After the trade deadline, the Mets started to take on a new personality. It was inevitable, with the structure of the team changed irreversibly (at least until the winter.) That new personality, it seems, is getting slightly better starting pitching, while the bullpen has been the downfall in the late innings. Reversed from earlier in the season when they were getting lousy starts from Carlos Carrasco, and inconsistent starts from Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, now they’re getting solid starts from Jose Quintana, Joey Lucchesi, and Tylor Megill has gotten better.

David Peterson kept that going tonight, as he was headed for his best start of the season with ten strikeouts in 5 and 2/3’s innings. His defense didn’t help him out in the 5th as an error by first time major league third baseman Ronny Mauricio led to an unearned run, and then Peterson gave up a dinger to Spencer Steer (Spencer’s adult entertainment name is Joe Smith … he got ’em backwards) which didn’t end his night but severely shortened the least.

But still he gave them a chance to win, and Pete Alonso’s blast off Hunter Greene, who had no-hit the Mets for four innings, tied the game 3-3 and gave the Mets and the crowd some life. David Bell decided to leave Greene in after a mound visit, and Alonso made Greene pay after he threw a fast but fat fastball down the middle.

However, Grant Hartwig led off the 7th by hitting Luke Maile on a pitch way up, and way in. Jonathan India’s two run homer which immediately followed gave the Reds a 5-3 lead. That was it for the scoring, but the story of this game can’t be told without talking about the job that the Reds bullpen did. Ian Gibaut came in the game in the 7th after Lucas Sims walked two hitters. Mark Vientos hit a ball 109 mph, but it turned into a simple 6-4-3 double play. (Can we please give exit velocity come context here?) Then with Alonso coming up with two runners on in the 8th, Bell brought in Alexis Diaz for the five out save.

Alexis Diaz enters in the eighth inning against the Mets with his brother, Edwin, watching intently. Diaz gets two huge outs to keep Cincinnati in the lead!@Reds pic.twitter.com/gFCESSDm6p — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 16, 2023

I remember when Alexis’ brother Edwin would come in for five out saves, and the place rejoiced with trumpets and entrance videos. Now it’s his brother coming on for saves with Edwin coming up to the dugout to watch him. Edwin’s entrance into the dugout didn’t come with trumpets, just sadness. And Alexis did indeed get those five outs, flyouts from Alonso and Jeff McNeil, and three meek outs in the 9th to end it.

With the Mets 2 and 1/2 games out of the 6th worst record in the majors which would send their first round draft pick tumbling ten spots, it’s harder and harder to actually root for things in the next two weeks. Francisco Alvarez is probably going to rest a lot down the stretch, Brett Baty is dealing with injury, and Vientos is hitting a home run here and there but he’s no D.J. Stewart yet. Mauricio is probably the only reason for anybody to keep close eye on this team the rest of the year, and at least he made a throw that drew some ooohs and ahhhhs.

Ronny Mauricio with an INCREDIBLE throw to get the out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EKb2AzUM2v — SNY (@SNYtv) September 16, 2023

These are the moments we celebrate and cherish for when there’s no more Mets in two weeks.

Today’s Hate List

Spencer Steer Spencer Strider Spenser For Hire This Gun’s For Hire Even If We’re Just Dancing In The Dark