News

Team USA Advances to World Baseball Classic With Lopsided Win Over Cuba

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
Trea Turner Team USA

Trea Turner homered twice and drove in or the second straight game as Team USA crushed Cuba 14-2 to advance to the finals of the World Baseball Classic.

Turner, who hit a game winning grand slam on Saturday to beat Venezuela, finished with three hits and four RBI’s. Paul Goldschmidt also homered and drove in four runs for the United States who will face the winner of Monday’s Japan vs. Mexico game. The final is set for Tuesday.

Jose Altuve Update

Eight time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve  suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night’s World Baseball Classic game between USA vs. Venezuela and according to the team will under surgery in the coming days.

The 32-year old Altuve was hit by a pitch by Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard and left the game immediately.  Altuve, 32, was coming off another stellar season for the reigning champion Astros, having hit .300 with a .921 OPS in 2022. He’s never played fewer than 124 games in an individual campaign.

Though the club hasn’t provided a timetable for Altuve’s return, there’s no doubt that he’s facing a significant absence. Bryce Harper suffered a thumb fracture last year and ended up missing two months of the season. Every injury and recovery is different, but it would be reasonable to expect a similar path ahead for Altuve.

Altuve’s injury came days after New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating on the mound following a victory

Stunning TV and attendance numbers for the WBC

The early results are in and it’s apparent that baseball fans around the world have given a big thumbs-up to the World Baseball Classic.

The WBC drew over one million fans in the first round, a 98 percent increase from 2017 when 510,056 fans attended that tournament’s first round slate of games.

The games in Japan have been exceptionally popular. Games at the Tokyo Dome sold out with an average attendance of over 36,000 per game. The WBC games drew TV ratings of 42.3 which are comparable to Super Bowl numbers in the US.

Despite the high profile injuries to Diaz and Altuve, it would appear the tournament is here to stay.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2

Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: Jenni Meno Tweets Update On Todd
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Mikaela Shiffrin
5 Facts About The New G.O.A.T. Of Alpine Skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 11 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: U.S. Figure Skating Champions Fundraise For Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 10 2023
News
16779331694308
Andrew Tate Net Worth: Is The Influencer A Billionaire and What Crypto Holdings Does He Have?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top