Telltale Signs

Danny Mendick Pitches

There are two aspects of the Mets’ 9-2 loss that really captures what this season has become.

First is that a week ago, the Mets had two future Hall of Famers pitching for them. On Thursday, the Mets had Danny Mendick pitching for them down 8-0 to the . It’s really a case of “life comes at you fast”, right?

The other one, and this is great, especially after the Mets scored two runs in 18 innings against the 35-75 Royals, who swept the Mets:

This is the living embodiment of “2013 called, they want their mediocrity back.”

It’s like if Luis Castillo would have tweeted “I would have had that” after Pete Alonso had a foul pop go off his face as if he was a dog trying to catch a frisbee.

That’s really a hell of a tweet by Josh. More of those and we all might get through 2023 relatively in tact.

I wonder who Danny Mendick will roast in 10 years.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Bobby Witt Jr.
  2. Bobby Witt Sr.
  3. Nick Wittgren
  4. Mike Witt
  5. Christian Colon
