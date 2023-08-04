Telltale Signs

There are two aspects of the Mets’ 9-2 loss that really captures what this season has become.

First is that a week ago, the Mets had two future Hall of Famers pitching for them. On Thursday, the Mets had Danny Mendick pitching for them down 8-0 to the . It’s really a case of “life comes at you fast”, right?

The other one, and this is great, especially after the Mets scored two runs in 18 innings against the 35-75 Royals, who swept the Mets:

This looks like a lineup I should be in. — Josh Satin (@joshsatin) August 3, 2023

This is the living embodiment of “2013 called, they want their mediocrity back.”

It’s like if Luis Castillo would have tweeted “I would have had that” after Pete Alonso had a foul pop go off his face as if he was a dog trying to catch a frisbee.

That’s really a hell of a tweet by Josh. More of those and we all might get through 2023 relatively in tact.

I wonder who Danny Mendick will roast in 10 years.

Today’s Hate List

Bobby Witt Jr. Bobby Witt Sr. Nick Wittgren Mike Witt Christian Colon