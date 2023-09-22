The End Justified That Baseball Is Mean

In the top of the 9th inning, Pete Alonso faced Jose Alvarado as the go ahead run with the Phillies up 5-4 and two outs. I thought then: “You know, after eight and a half innings of the FOX crew playing fly ball bingo, a promo for Derek Jeter interviewing Patrick Mahomes twice in five minutes (“so Patrick, did your dad think A-Rod was a tool too?), David Peterson reverting back to being Wild Thing Vaughn without the 100 mph fastball, John Smoltz insisting that Brandon Nimmo grabbed Bryson Stott “A-Rod style” while running the bases until replay clearly showed he didn’t, and Nick Castellanos hitting a go ahead home run so far you’d think Thom Brennaman said something stupid again, it would be nice to be rewarded with a Polar Bomb off of Alvarado, if for no other reason than to avenge Dom Smith.

After all, Jeff McNeil did all he could to win this game with three htis, two runs, and an RBI. Mark Vientos hit his third home run in two nights, all on two strikes, with tonight’s HR coming off a curveball that was hurdling towards ankle level. Two other “babies” also had RBI, so it would have been a good night to spoil the Phillies and shut Alvarado up, even if it comes at the cost of hearing Smoltz speak for another four outs.

Jose Alvarado slams the door to secure a @Phillies win! FINAL: NYM 4, PHI 5 pic.twitter.com/SJFJtCXynW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 22, 2023

As a great man once said: “Not tonight, boss.” I’m just glad this was on My9 in New York ensuring that nobody saw it but me.

Oh well. The only thing left for you to do now is to find a way to read the entire Athletic article which detailed the demise of the 2023 Mets, and not just the Tommy Pham quote about the Mets having the laziest position players he’s played with. Yes, it’s damning. But there’s context. Go read it. Or find yourself a friend with an account who will cut and paste it for you. It’s good, it’s honest, and the relative lack of “anonymous sources” for something like this makes it fascinating. You’ll be glad you invested in this. (Or maybe you won’t if you’ve been conditioned to pick out the most scandalous quotes and scream about them online. In that case, I can’t help you.)

Today’s Hate List

Thom Brennaman Chase Utley Jose Alvarado Rhys Hoskins Shane Victorino