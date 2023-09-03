The Mets Stop The Unstoppable (Or At Least Slightly Annoy The Unstoppable)

The Mariners had lost one series since July 17th. Somehow, our rag tag group of also rans became the second team to do it since then, as they defeated the M’s 6-3 on Sunday to win the series.

There was lots to like: Pete Alonso finally hit his 40th home run of the season in the 3rd after hitting 39 on August 20th. Then he quickly hit his 41st in the 7th to close the scoring at 6-3. But it was the opening score of the game that was most impressive for Pete. With Francisco Lindor on first drawing two useless disengagements, Lindor took off for second, and Pete lined a single to right-center which sent Lindor all the way home to make it 1-0. It was simply beautiful baseball.

Ronny Mauricio still has not taken an o-fer in his major league career, hitting a single and stealing a base to continue to open some eyes … htis having moved up to 7th in the order.

Jeff McNeil also homered and went 2-for-4 to raise his average to .270 and his OPS to .702 on the season.

Tylor Megill gave up three runs in 5 and 1/3 on homers in the 4th by Dominic Canzone and Mike Ford. But the big mistake that led to those runs was hitting Eugenio Suarez with a pitch with two outs and nobody on. Canzone and Ford then teed off. But other than that, Megill did good job shutting down Julio Rodriguez (0-4 on the day) and company.

Brooks Raley pitched great for an inning and 2/3’s. Trevor Gott didn’t set the stadium on fire. And Adam Ottavino put the tying run at the plate but safely brought the Mets home with no further damage.

But the best thing that happened today? Francisco Alvarez did not go on the IL chasing a pop up and slipping on a noodle.

That was the ceremonial first pitch. That thing in his hand was a matzo ball, in honor of Jewish Heritage Day. It was dipped in noodles. It went to the backstop. There were noodles everywhere. The catcher, who thankfully wasn’t Alvarez, may have pulled a hamstring diving for it. Thankfully, the event staff shoveled up all the noodles before someone else got hurt.

Look, it’s the Mets. You can’t be too careful.

Today’s Hate List

Honestly, I just hate that summer is ending.

I know the Mets aren’t the best these days, but seasonal affective disorder is a bitch. And knowing this will all be over in less than a month, despite how I’ve joked that this Mets season needs to die, bums me out. Being at the game today confirms that feeling. Great warm weather, a short Shake Shack line (being there right at 11:40 helps, and by the way the Citi Field exclusive burger that they’re selling is awesome!!!), and an actual good game with great company … man, I’ll miss it terribly.

It’s going to be a long winter ’round these parts.