They Left Their Bats At LAX

Three hits on Thursday. Five hits on Friday.

The Mets were not going to come in and do to the Dodgers what they did to the Washington Nationals. I think most of us who identify as sane would tell you that. But to go from as hot as they did to as cold as they did is quite concerning. They were done in by Tony Gonsolin last night, and Tyler Anderson tonight on the strength of six shutout innings as the Mets fell 6-1 to the Dodgers on Friday. As good as they are (Gonsolin is 6-0 and Anderson is now 7-0), with Walker Buehler and Julio Urias coming up, these two were the ones they had to at least split.

It’s also concerning that an old bugaboo is haunting the Mets: They’re performance against lefties. The Mets had an OPS of .711 against lefties this season coming into Friday, as opposed to .752 against righties. Right handed batters are only at a .710 OPS against lefties, which is the part that’s extra concerning. Anderson has a funky delivery that is bound to give hitters fits, and you wonder if it’s just going to be like this the rest of the season. Also, will teams like the Braves, Brewers, and others that might battle the Mets down the stretch or in the playoffs will load up on lefty starters or relievers in anticipation of future big games.

But of more immediate importance, the Mets have to find a way to get to Buehler tomorrow and get a win in Los Angeles, especially with the matchup on Sunday being Trevor Williams vs. Julio Urias. A two game slide isn’t the worst thing to happen to a baseball team. When you wear down physically a little bit, these things are bound to happen. But get Saturday and make sure two in a row doesn’t become four in a row and six in a row. You see what’s happening to the Angels right now? That could very well be the Mets in a heartbeat. We’ll see what they’re made of.

Today’s Hate List

1. Cody Bellinger

2. Tyler Anderson

3. Zach McKinstry

4. Daniel Hudson

5. Chris Taylor

Also, what does “a form of a fracture” mean?