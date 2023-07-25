Three Takeaways from Donald Trump’s Interview on UFC Unfiltered

The former President of the United States of America and a big UFC fan Donald Trump sat down with Jim Norton and Matt Serra on the UFC Unfiltered podcast for an interview.

Donald Trump Helped the UFC Get Started

In a recent interview with the UFC, former President Donald Trump revealed that he helped the organization get started in its early days. Trump said that he offered to provide the UFC with a venue to host its events, as the organization was struggling to find locations due to its controversial nature.

“They couldn’t get a venue because of the danger,” Trump said. “People thought it was so dangerous, and they happened to be right about that. I supplied them with a venue. And, I think it was for a few of the fights, maybe even five early fights.”

Trump’s assistance proved to be invaluable to the UFC, as it helped the organization to gain legitimacy and eventually become one of the most popular sports in the world.

Donald Trump Is a Big Fan of the UFC

Trump has been a long-time fan of the UFC, and he has attended numerous events over the years. In the interview, Trump said that he loves the UFC because it is a “pure sport” that is “all about competition.”

“I love the UFC,” Trump said. “It’s a great sport. It’s a pure sport. It’s all about competition. It’s not about politics. It’s not about anything else. It’s just about two people going out there and fighting.”

Trump also praised the UFC fighters, calling them “the best athletes in the world.”

Donald Trump Believes the UFC Will Continue to Grow

Trump is confident that the UFC will continue to grow in popularity in the years to come. He believes that the UFC’s appeal is universal, as it is a sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and from all walks of life.

“The UFC is going to continue to grow,” Trump said. “It’s a great sport. It’s a global sport. It’s a sport that people all over the world can enjoy.”

Trump’s comments are a ringing endorsement for the UFC, and they suggest that the organization is poised for continued success in the years to come.

In addition to these three things, Trump also talked about his thoughts on the current state of the UFC, his favorite fighters, and his hopes for the future of the sport. The interview was a fascinating look into the mind of one of the most controversial figures in the world, and it provided some interesting insights into the UFC as well.