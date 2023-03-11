Former U.S. pairs ice skating champion Todd Sand, 59, suffered a heart attack on March 2 while working in Canada during the Junior World Figure Skating Championships.

There has been very little public information since the news broke eight days ago, and fans have been wondering about his condition.

Sand’s wife and his pairs skating and coaching partner, Jenni Meno, has asked for prayers on social media but disclosed nothing about her husband’s prognosis.

The pair’s teenage son, Jack, posted throwback pictures with his dad and in a separate post thanked people, especially the skating community, for their support.

I love you dad pic.twitter.com/SOZ8gmyVmN — Jack Sand (@jacksand_2) March 4, 2023

Now the skating company is coming out in force to share their thoughts and prayers for Sand and to fundraise for his healthcare expenses.

U.S. and Olympic champions, Kristi Yamaguchi, Brian Boitano, and Scott Hamilton have taken to social media to support the family and share the link for his fundraising page.

What Hamilton Said

Of all the skaters who posted about Sand, Scott Hamilton provided the most concrete information, and it is far from specific.

He wrote:

“My dear friend Todd Sand, from the Stars on Ice family, is fighting for his life in the ICU after suffering complications from a devastating heart attack while coaching his skating team during the Junior World Champions…Todd has brought joy and positivity to so many, and he has so much light left to share with the world. Let’s come together to support Todd and his family at this time.”

After posting the link to the fundraising site, Hamilton signs off by saying:

“You are loved, Sandman! We’re all rooting for you!”

To date, $134,493 has been raised toward a $500,000 goal.

1,022 donors have participated.

Canadian Health Care Is Expensive For Non-Citizens

The medical expenses can be considerable because visitors in Canada who do not have international health insurance have no coverage.

He has already been hospitalized for 8 days, and he will be hospitalized indefinitely until his condition improves which exponentially increases the expenses.