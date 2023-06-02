Top-10 Most Valuable Soccer Teams In The World 2023

The value of soccer teams around the world has risen dramatically over the past year. Now worth $6.07 billion, Real Madrid is the most valuable soccer team in the world but other football clubs have closed the gap by growing at an even faster pace. Led by Manchester United ($6 billion), English Premier League teams dominated the top-10 with six teams making the list. Let’s take a look at the top-10 most valuable soccer teams in the world in 2023.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world.

The world’s most valuable soccer teams are worth an average of $2.17 billion.

A year ago, the top 20 teams had an average value of $2.53 billion. In 2023, the top 20 teams have an average valuation of $2.89 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.2 percent.

The value increase was not fueled by revenue but by the higher enterprise multiples that buyers are paying for teams.

Below, we will take a look at the top 10 most valued soccer clubs around the world.

Top 10 Most Valued Soccer Clubs Worldwide

Soccer is unmatched in terms of its popularity around the world.

The top 20 teams’ value rose by 14% from last year alone.

We take a look at the top 10 most valued soccer teams.

10. Arsenal $2.26 Billion

Arsenal plays in the English Premier League.

The club is based in Islington, London and was founded in 1886. Nicknamed the Gunners, Arsenal is one of the most popular soccer teams.

Arsenal has won 13 titles, the third most in Premier League history.

Currently valued at $2.26 billion, Arsenal generated $490 million in revenue and $108 million in operating income in 2023. As a result, the club’s valuation rose by 10% year-over-year, making it one of the top 10 most valuable soccer clubs in the world.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard each tied for seventh with 15 goals each. Bukayo Saka was right behind them with 14 goals for Arsenal in 2023. Martinelli, Odegaard, and Saka helped lead Arsenal’s offense, which ranked second in goals scored this season.

9. Tottenham Hotspur, $2.8 Billion

Tottenham Hotspur plays in the English Premier League.

The club is based in Tottenham, London, England.

Founded in 1882, Tottenham has won just two English Premier League titles.

Despite its championship drought, the current value of Tottenham has risen to $2.8 billion, up 19% compared to 2022. The year-over-year growth for Tottenham was tied for the third-most by a club on this list. The club generated $591 million in revenue and $152 million in operating income in 2023.

Harry Kane scored 30 goals for Tottenham, the second-most in the 2023 season. Kane helped Tottenham rank fifth in goals scored in 2023.

Overall, Tottenham’s valuation rose to $2.8 billion in 2023, good for ninth among soccer clubs around the world.

8. Chelsea, $3.1 Billion

Chelsea plays in the English Premier League.

The club is based in Fulham, West London. Founded in 1905, Chelsea is one of the more popular soccer teams in the EPL.

Chelsea has won six titles, tied for the sixth-most in Premier League history.

Currently valued at $3.1 billion, Chelsea is the only club in the top 10 to not have their value rise from 2022 to 2023.

The Blues generated $642 million in revenue and $35 million in operating income in 2023. However, the team’s performance may be playing a role in its overall valuation. Generating consistent offense has been a challenge for Chelsea this season. The Blues rank 15th out of 20 teams in goals scored in the English Premier League.

Chelsea has a current value of $3.1 billion, making it the eighth-most soccer club in the world.

7. Paris Saint-German, $4.21 Billion

Paris Saint-German (PSG) plays in the French Ligue 1.

Based in Paris, France, PSG was founded in 1970.

PSG won the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 title and they won four of the last five titles. The UEFA Champions League title is the only title they have not won in the last five years; they were the runner-up.

PSG has dominated Ligue 1, winning eight titles since 2012/2013 and finishing as the runner-up in the two years they did not win the title.

Despite failing to win a UCL title, the current value of PSG is projected at $4.21 billion. The French football club generated $739 million in revenue but had $-219 million in operating income in 2023.

Even though the club did not earn a profit last year, PSG’s valuation increased by 32% from 2022 to 2023, more than any club on the list. Part of the reason for PSG’s rise in value was due to the World Cup. Two PSG players, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, led their respective teams (France & Argentina) to what turned out to be an exhilarating World Cup Final.

Overall, PSG ranks first in goals scored this season, which comes as no surprise. Mbappe has scored 28 goals for PSG, the most in the 2023 season so far. Meanwhile, Messi has 16 goals on the season.

With Mbappe and Messi leading the way, PSG’s value rose to $4.21 billion in 2023, ranking seventh in value among soccer clubs around the world.

6. Bayern Munich, $4.86 Billion

Bayern Munich plays in the German Bundesliga league.

The club is based in Munich, Bavaria and was founded in 1900.

Bayern Munich won the 2022-2023 Bundesliga title and they won 11 straight league titles.

They have dominated the Bundesliga League over the last decade, leading to a valuation that has consistently grown during that span.

The current value of Bayern Munich is $4.86 billion, up 14% compared to 2022. The Bundesliga club generated $739 million in revenue and had $133 million in operating income in 2023.

Munich’s value rose to $4.86 billion in 2023, ranking sixth in value among soccer clubs around the world.

5. Manchester City, $4.99 Billion

Manchester City plays in the English Premier League.

Based in East Manchester, it was founded in 1880 and has had a storied history. Man City has won nine English Premier League titles, tied for the fourth most Premier League titles.

Currently valued at $4.99 billion, Man City’s value could rise rapidly in the future, thanks to the presence of superstar Erling Haaland.

The football club generated $815 million in revenue and $175 million in operating income in 2023. All in all, Manchester City’s value change from 2022 to 2023 went up 18%, which ranked fourth among teams on this list.

Manchester City is the reigning 2022-2023 English Premier League champion. Haaland scored 36 goals for Man City, the most in the 2023 season, and helped Man City rank first in goals scored in 2023.

After winning the Premier League title, Man City’s value rose to $4.99 billion in 2023, which ranks fifth among soccer clubs around the world.

4. Liverpool, $5.29 Billion

Liverpool plays in the English Premier League.

The club is based in Liverpool, England. Founded in 1892, Liverpool has won 19 English Premier League titles, the second most by any club in the EPL.

Liverpool is currently valued at $5.29 billion, the second-most of any Premier League club.

The Reds generated $793 million in revenue and $129 million in operating income in 2023, effectively increasing the team’s overall value by 19 percent. The increase was tied for third-highest among the top-10 most valuable soccer teams.

Mohamed Salah scored 19 goals for Liverpool, the fourth most in the 2023 season. Salah helped Liverpool rank third in goals scored in the 2023 season.

Liverpool’s value rose to $5.29 billion in 2023, ranking fourth in value among soccer clubs around the world.

3. Barcelona, $5.51 Billion

Barcelona plays in the Spanish La Liga and is currently valued at $5.51 billion, the third-most of any club in the world.

The club is based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain and was founded in 1899.

Barcelona has won 26 Spanish La Liga titles, the second most by any club. The team generated $721 million in revenue and $53 million in operating income in 2023. As a result, Barcelona’s valuation increased from 2022 to 2023 by 10%.

While that might seem like a sizeable increase, the change from 2022 to 2023 for Barcelona was tied for the second-lowest by a club in the top 10.

Robert Lewandowski has 23 goals for Barcelona, the most in the 2023 season. Lewandowski has helped Barcelona rank second in goals scored this year.

Barcelona’s $5.51 billion valuation in 2023 ranks second in La Liga and third among soccer clubs around the world.

2. Manchester United, $6 Billion

Manchester United plays in the English Premier League.

The club is based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England, and was founded in 1878.

Few teams have a history as rich as Manchester United. Man United has won 20 English Premier League titles, the most in Premier League history.

As of 2023, Man United is projected to be worth $6 billion. The team generated $779 million in revenue and $108 million in operating income in 2023. As a result, Man United’s valuation rose by 30% year-over-year, the second-best mark by a club on this list. Man United’s growth was also the most among English Premier League clubs in the top 10.

Overall, Man United ranked eighth in goals scored this season. Marcus Rashford scored 17 goals for Man United, the sixth-most in 2023.

Man United is only the second soccer team to ever earn a $6 billion valuation, making it the second-most valuable soccer team in the world.

1. Real Madrid, $6.07 Billion

Real Madrid plays in the Spanish La Liga.

The club is based in Madrid and was founded in 1902.

Barcelona has won 35 Spanish La Liga titles, the most by any club.

Currently valued at $6.07 billion, Real Madrid generated $807 million in revenue but failed to generate a profit, finishing with $-38 million in operating income in 2023. Despite those numbers, Real Madrid’s value went up 19% in 2023, allowing it to edge out Manchester United for the most valuable soccer club in the world.

Overall, Real Madrid’s year-over-year growth was tied for the third-most among the most valuable soccer teams.

Karim Benzema has 18 goals for Real Madrid, the second most in the 2023 season. Benzema helped Real Madrid rank first in goals scored in La Liga.

Thanks in part to Real Madrid’s dominance of the Spanish league, Real Madrid remains the most valuable soccer team in the world at $6.07 billion and rising.