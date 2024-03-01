Top 10 NFL Free Agent Quarterbacks in 2024

The NFL offseason is always jam-packed with Free Agency and the NFL Draft.

The Quarterback position is the most important in the NFL.

Several free-agent QBs can make a huge difference in mentoring a young QB or being capable of making spot starts for an injured QB.

The backup QB position has become even more important in recent years.

Certain free-agent Quarterbacks can be starters or bridges for a future starting QB.

Below, we will discuss the top 10 free-agent Quarterbacks in 2024.

Top 10 Free Agent Quarterbacks In 2024

1. Kirk Cousins

The clear number one free agent QB this year that is set to hit the market is Kirk Cousins.

One major risk is he is still on the comeback trail after tearing his Achilles last season and at 36 years of age, he’s not one for the long term.

Before tearing his Achilles, Cousins was playing at a very high level.

If he can make a full recovery and return to at least most of what he was pre-injury, Cousins will be a major upgrade for many teams looking for a QB.

Cousins can come in and help a team like the Steelers that made the playoffs last year and help them go further in the playoffs.

He had the Vikings in playoff contention before the injury and he may go back to Minnesota.

Cousins is the top free agent QB in 2024.

Projected AAV: $35M-$45M | Best team fits: Vikings, Steelers, Falcons, Commanders, Raiders

2. Baker Mayfield

It will be interesting to see how teams react to Baker Mayfield’s bounce-back season last year. The former number-one overall draft pick put in perhaps his best campaign so far.

He was surrounded by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, making his job easier but he was still impressive.

Mayfield helped lead the Bucs to a playoff victory over the Eagles and played the Lions tough in the NFC Divisional round.

He will unlikely want to be a backup, so the team that signs him will slot him in as a starter.

The best move for Baker is to stay with the Bucs if Mike Evans returns, as he put up his best season with Tampa Bay last year.

Projected AAV: $25M-$30M | Best team fits: Buccaneers, Falcons, Raiders, Vikings

3. Gardner Minshew

Minshew has racked up 37 starts for three teams across five seasons.

He has never been handed the keys to an offense.

Minshew is arguably the best backup QB in the league.

He is capable of winning games when he needs to start, as evident as last year with the Colts.

Minshew can step in as a backup or as a starter as a bridge for a team till they find a future franchise QB.

The Colts would be wise to bring him back to backup Anthony Richardson or the Steelers can sign him to compete with Kenny Pickett.

Projected AAV: $7M-$10M | Best team fits: Colts, Raiders, Steelers, Vikings

4. Ryan Tannehill

While the first three players on this list could feasibly be handed a starting job, we’re now into the section of this article consisting of players who will be looking at backup roles.

Ryan Tannehill will turn 36 this summer and after losing the starting job in Tennessee last season, is starting to look his age.

While his days as a starter are likely over, he can be a great backup for a team.

He has already been linked to the Steelers with Arthur Smith the new OC.

Tannehill had some of his best years with Smith.

He would at least create some competition for Pickett as a starter but will be a fine backup.

Tannehill would be a great mentor for Pickett to learn Arthur Smith’s scheme and system.

Projected AAV: $5M-$15M | Best team fits: Jets, Patriots, Steelers, Vikings

5. Jacoby Brissett

Over eight seasons in the NFL, Brissett has largely been restricted to the role of a more-than-capable backup.

He was certainly better than several NFL starters last season (with all the injuries to starting QBs) and would be a useful addition to most QB rooms.

Brissett is a good guy to have in the locker room and mentor a young starting QB.

Projected AAV: $5M-$10M | Best team fits: Browns, Cardinals, Jets, Patriots

6. Jameis Winston

Another former number-one draft pick, Jameis Winston hasn’t been a regular starter since 2019, when he set an NFL first by throwing for more than 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

He has enough experience to take on a back-up role somewhere.

Winston is capable of stepping in to start a couple of games and win but is not a solution to be a starting QB.

He is inconsistent as a starter but to make some spot starts, Winson is capable of winning games.

Projected AAV: $4M-$5M | Best team fits: Bills, Broncos, Raiders

7. Carson Wentz

The former Philadelphia Eagles star finally submitted to a backup gig in 2023, taking a page out of the Baker Mayfield handbook with a half-year of Sean McVay tutelage.

He has made 90+ career starts and has a good arm to be a strong backup QB.

Wentz showed a ton of promise but fizzled out and has been reduced to being a backup at age 31.

Projected AAV: $4M-$5M | Best team fits: Bills, Rams, Saints

8. Joe Flacco

The unlikely resurgence of Joe Flacco during the home stretch last season and subsequent run to the playoffs with Cleveland was one of the more shocking storylines of the 2023 NFL season.

Flacco earned the chance to get another shot of at least being a backup QB in the league.

He is a great locker-room guy and would be a terrific mentor for a young QB.

Projected AAV: $4M-$5M | Best team fits: Browns, Chargers, Jets, Patriots

9. Sam Darnold

A year under Kyle Shanahan is good for anyone’s value.

Darnold was Brock Purdy’s backup last year and looked good when he needed to step in.

He will only be 27 years old when the NFL season starts and makes for a good backup QB.

Projected AAV: $4M-$5M | Best team fits: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Jets

10. Drew Lock

Lock’s stock was boosted by his Week 15 92-yard game-winning drive against the Eagles.

Lock is not a long-term solution at the position but would be a good backup to have on a roster.

​​Projected AAV: $4M-$5M | Best team fits: Bears, Bills, Raiders, Rams