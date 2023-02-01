Top College Football Players Ready Collide in Senior Bowl Game

TCU quarterback Max Duggan headlines a stellar crop of future NFL talent who will participate in Saturday’s 74th rendition of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Kick-off for the college football All-Star game is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at the University of South Alabama and the game will be televised on the NFL Network.

It’s another opportunity for college football bettors to work their magic. The game is currently a PK (-110) with the total at 41.

Last year’s contest featured three QB’s who were high draft picks and eventual starters in the NFL. Kenny Pickett was taken in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers while Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis were third round selections by the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans respectively.

Overall, six players who participated in last year’s game went in the first round.

Heisman Finalist Max Duggan Leads the Way

Duggan, who finished second in the Heisman balloting behind USC’s Caleb Williams, had a stellar senior year for the Horned Frogs. The former prep star at Council Bluffs Lewis Central threw for 3,698 yards and boasted a 32/8 TD’s to interceptions ratio.

In addition he rushed for 423 yards and nine scores. However TCU’s season came to an abrupt end with a 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship game.

Bumper Crop of Running Backs

Speaking of the Bulldogs, they’ll have four players on the American squad including RB Kenny McIntosh. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Illinois’ Chase Brown who garnered 1,643 rushing yards this season, the fourth best total in the nation.

Rounding out the American running backs are Oklahoma’s Eric Gray (1,366 yards) and Tulane’s Tyjae Spears who shredded USC’s defense for 205 yards and four TDs in their Cotton Bowl upset of the Trojans.

West Signal Callers Lead the National Team

What they might lack in name recognition, they make up in talent. Quarterbacks Jaren Hall (BYU) and Jake Haener (Fresno State) will see most of the action for the National team.

Haener accounted for 4,096 yards, 33 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his two year Bulldog’s career which included a 2022 Mountain West Championship.

Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy (American team) and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham (National team) will serve as head coaches.