Trevor Gott and Drew Smith Walk Into A Bar

Jose Quintana pitched very well, but the bullpen … stop me if you heard this before.

The Mets had a 3-2 lead in the 8th when former Met Tommy Pham homered off of Trevor Gott to tie the score. Now, good for Tommy. He busted his hump for four months for the Mets and deserves a shot at the playoffs. I’m genuinely happy for him.

Tommy Pham was complimentary of Showalter, Lindor and Eppler today. "Buck was great…never threw a player under the bus…He took all the heat." "Lindor was the same." Of Eppler: "I appreciated it. Billy was honest with me" prior to the trade deadline. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) September 11, 2023

But damn, the pitch he got from Trevor Gott was the spiciest of meatballs. Letter high, on a tee. Of course Pham was going to put it into orbit.

Tommy Pham continuing to come up in the most crucial moments. Blasts this one to tie the game. #Dbacks pic.twitter.com/qWKHCN0Gpr — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) September 12, 2023

As for Drew Smith in a tie game in the ninth? Well, as many times as Smith has gakked in a tie game, you should already know the rest of the story. The Mets lost 4-3, the Dimondbacks stayed in a playoff position, and the Mets kept pace with the Nationals in the race for draft pick position number 6. In my mind, everybody wins.

But let’s talk about this from the 4th inning …

Ronny Mauricio plates 2 with a deep drive in the gap! pic.twitter.com/TgLY4rHvMX — SNY (@SNYtv) September 12, 2023

I can’t remember the last time I saw a kid this young and thsi early in his career who consistently stays back on off-speed pitches as well as Ronny Mauricio has so far. Maybe it goes back to (gulp) Gregg Jefferies. But it’s almost as if he hunts them. It really is a sight to see. Whoever taught him his pitch recognition really gave him a great foundation for the future. It’s fascinating to watch.

Other than that, Jeff McNeil hit a dinger, and everyone on the Mets, as far as I know, has a working set of Achilles tendons. That makes me happy.

Today’s Hate List

Torey Lovullo.

The Diamondbacks really tried to give the game to the Mets in the 9th. With the tying run on third and Tim Locastro as the winning run on first, the Snakes actually played behind Locastro and let him steal second, meaning a single wins the game for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo would fly out to end the game and save Lovullo’s bacon.

Torey. Dude. We’re trying not to have our first round pick drop 10 slots. K? Smarten up.

(Though to hear Gare lose it over Lovullo’s decision was worth the price of admission.)