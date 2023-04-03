News

UConn Chasing History in March Madness Title Game vs. San Diego State

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
64210b2b383a6.image

When the UConn Huskies take the court in the NCAA Basketball Tournament Title Game against San Diego State, they’ll have a chance to make history. 

UConn is one win away from claiming its fifth national championship in men’s basketball since 1999. Only UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6) would be able to claim more; the Huskies would be in a tie for fourth with Duke and Indiana. 

Part of the Blue Blood discussion

When Jim Calhoun won his first national championship with UConn in 1999, not only had the blue-bloods club been established but UCLA (1995), North Carolina (1993), Duke (1991, 1992) and Kentucky (1996, 1998) had combined to win six of the previous eight national titles.

Since 1999, however, UConn has won four national titles and is chasing its fifth. Five national titles since 1999 is two more than any one of those schools — Duke (3), North Carolina (3), Kentucky (1), UCLA (0) — in that span. The idea of 1999 sounded futuristic once, and then still felt recent, but here in 2023 it’s becoming a fair starting point for modern history era of college basketball. In that era, UConn is not only a blue blood, but perhaps the most dominant of them all.

Even Coach K agrees:

UConn is one win away from claiming its fifth national championship in men’s basketball since 1999. Only UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6) would be able to claim more; the Huskies would be in a tie for fourth with Duke and Indiana.

Sweet 16-0 vs. non-conference opposition

They’ve been the best team in the tournament as evidenced by five consecutive double-digit victories. As impressive as that accomplishment is, it’s dwarfed by what the Huskies have accomplished this year against teams not from the Big East. They are 16-0 against out of conference teams this season and have won all of those games by double digits, with an average winning margin of 24.7.

With the 13-point victory over Miami on Saturday, UConn is the fifth team to win five games in the Big Dance by 13-plus points in the same tournament. And among teams that made the title game by winning all five previous matchups purely by double digits, four of the five went on to win the national title (Michigan State in 2000, Duke in 2001, North Carolina in 2009, and Villanova in 2018).

Suffocating defense has kept opponents in check

In the Elite Eight Gonzaga, which was averaging over 80 points per game, was held to a season-low 54 points by the Huskies. Now Miami exits Houston after scoring a season-worst 59. One of the best shooting teams and most efficient offenses was cut down and knocked out.

So here’s UConn, a team that’s beaten Iona by 24 and Saint Mary’s by 15 and Arkansas by 23 and Gonzaga by 28 and Miami by 13 and who knows what damage they might inflict on San Diego State on Monday night.

 

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
d72e7-april-fools-day08

2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 1 2023
News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683
Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top