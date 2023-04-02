USC Says Two Sport Star Duce Robinson Will Play Football and Baseball

USC says two sport star Duce Robinson will play both football and baseball at USC. That is unless he’s drafted and signed by an MLB team, in which case he’ll play pro baseball and college football.

When five-star tight end Duce Robinson signed with USC, there were still concerns as to whether he would play football with the Trojans next season. Robinson is also a coveted baseball prospect and he will likely get selected during July’s MLB Draft.

USC has a plan for Robison

There was a concern among USC fans that Robinson could potentially forgo playing college football and take the professional baseball route instead.

But according to USC head coach Lincoln Riley, the plan for Robinson, is to play football at USC. Even if he signs an MLB contract as a high draft pick Robinson will also play baseball for the Trojans.

The Kyler Murray blueprint

Riley says Robinson will follow a plan similar to what Kyler Murray did when he played for Riley at Oklahoma.

Before taking over as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in the fall of 2018, Murray signed a contract with the Oakland A’s that was worth close to $5 million guaranteed and permitted him to play football for one more year at Oklahoma.

Still not over the fact that Kyler Murray is going to be making almost as much as the entire Oakland A’s team! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/E40LFkDbXb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 26, 2022

A similar type of deal could potentially be worked out with Robinson this summer.

Physical Specimen

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Robinson has the ideal build for a tight end. He rates as the No. 1 player at his position and No. 19 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. In fact, the Phoenix, Arizona, native (Pinnacle High School) is the only tight end rated even top 50 in the nation.

Another Weapon for USC

During his first year at USC, Riley struggled to find a true mismatch at tight end. Robinson will end that search. He rates as the top tight end recruit Riley has ever landed and is expected earn a spot in the rotation as a true freshman.

The Riley Recruiting Machine

When Riley took the job at USC, many hoped he could be able to keep West Coast talent at home. And the results would indicate he’s done just that. With Robinson joining the Trojan family, Riley has landed the No. 1 player in both Nevada and Arizona.

The West Coast produced five five-star prospects in the Class of 2023. Three are heading to USC. Three prospects in the Class of 2022 were from west of the Rocky Mountains. One committed to USC out of high school and another — defensive lineman Anthony Lucas — transferred from Texas A&M to USC.