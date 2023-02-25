Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow

French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama is a towering force to be reckoned with, literally and figuratively. For many good reasons, the highly-touted prospect is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and just about every NBA organization would love to be the landing spot for Wembanyama.

Wembanyama Keeps Growing

Standing at a towering 7-foot-5 in shoes, Wembanyama is now two inches taller than before and boasts a wingspan of 8 feet – slightly longer than his previous measurement of 7-foot-9.

To put this in perspective, Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant big men in league history, measured in at 7-foot-1. Wembanyama’s new measurements are even more impressive when compared to the NBA’s all-time wingspan record held by the late Manute Bol, whose wingspan was an incredible 8-foot-6.

At 19 years old, Wembanyama has already established himself as a standout player in France’s highest-tier basketball league, playing for the Metropolitans 92. In the 21 games he has played this season, he has averaged 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 2.3 assists on an impressive 47/29/81 shooting split. With these impressive stats, it’s no wonder why NBA teams are clamoring to secure the rights to this up-and-coming superstar.

Leading A Big Comeback At The Fiba WC Qualifiers

Wembanyama proved why he is a rising star in the sport by leading his team to a resounding 72-59 victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday. Despite a sluggish start, Wembanyama bounced back with a vengeance, dropping an impressive 22-point, 17-rebound double-double, along with six blocks, four steals, and one assist over 29 minutes on the court.

In only his third appearance at the senior level, Wembanyama showcased his versatility and dominance on the court, putting on a dazzling display of skill and athleticism that left the Czech Republic reeling. His performance was a testament to his talent and potential, and it solidified his status as one of the most promising basketball players in the world.

As France’s penultimate 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers came to a close, Wembanyama’s star shone brightly, leaving fans and analysts alike eagerly anticipating his next move. With performances like this, it’s clear that Wembanyama is a force to be reckoned with, and his future in the sport looks brighter than ever.

Let The Comparisons Begin

Victor Wembanyama’s meteoric rise in the world of basketball has drawn numerous comparisons to some of the sport’s greatest players. With his tall and skinny build, along with his exceptional handling and shooting abilities, it’s no surprise that he’s often compared to the legendary Kevin Durant. One unnamed GM even went so far as to label Wembanyama as a “7-foot-4 Durant.” The French basketball phenom has openly shared that he models his game after the future Hall of Famer.

But Wembanyama’s talent and versatility extend beyond just one player. He has also drawn comparisons to another superstar in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Some pundits have described him as “Giannis with a jump shot” or a “skinny Giannis.” And while Wembanyama is already more advanced than Antetokounmpo was at the same age, the Greek Freak’s unparalleled work ethic and mental toughness have also drawn comparisons to the young French prospect.

With a game that combines the best of both Durant and Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama is poised to become a superstar in his own right. And with his work ethic and mentality already drawing comparisons to some of the league’s greatest players, the sky is truly the limit for this up-and-coming basketball prodigy.

