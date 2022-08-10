News

WATCH: Harrison Bader gives tribute to St. Louis Cardinals fans

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

The New York Yankees made an interesting decision by trading Jordan Montgomery seconds before the MLB trade deadline finished. In return for Jordan Montgomery, they received Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals.

It’s a questionable decision from the Yankees’ standpoint just because they likely didn’t want to trade a starting pitcher without receiving one in return, but they clearly have some issues at the center field position with Aaron Hicks and probably want to move Aaron Judge back to his normal position in right field.

Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals Tribute

Harrison Bader released the following via Twitter:

 

“St. Louis, I want to tell you — with all the love and respect in the world — how grateful and appreciative I am to have been a part of this community for the past six years.

I’ll never forget how awesome it felt to walk around this city, knowing that I was a part of something truly unique. Being a Cardinal in St. Louis is just special. And I just want to make sure all the fans understand how much I enjoyed playing in front of you guys every single second. I always felt that love. It was real. You notice the sound, you feel the noise, your jersey vibrates. That’s the easiest way I could describe it. And I always cherished those moments. I used your energy and support as fuel to go out there and be the best ballplayer I could possibly be. The passion involved with it all was for you guys.

So for that, and for so many other things, let me say again: Thank you, St. Louis, for six seasons in the big leagues. Just thank you. It was an honor to play here.”

New Beginnings with New York Yankees

Although Harrison Bader’s time in St Louis was certainly well spent, he now is going to have a new beginning in New York City. He grew up in Bronxville, New York, which is actually only a few minutes away from Yankee Stadium.

Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

