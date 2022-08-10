WATCH: Harrison Bader gives tribute to St. Louis Cardinals fans

The New York Yankees made an interesting decision by trading Jordan Montgomery seconds before the MLB trade deadline finished. In return for Jordan Montgomery, they received Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals.

It’s a questionable decision from the Yankees’ standpoint just because they likely didn’t want to trade a starting pitcher without receiving one in return, but they clearly have some issues at the center field position with Aaron Hicks and probably want to move Aaron Judge back to his normal position in right field.

Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals Tribute

Harrison Bader released the following via Twitter:

So for that, and for so many other things, let me say again: Thank you, St. Louis, for six seasons in the big leagues. Just thank you. It was an honor to play here.”

New Beginnings with New York Yankees

Although Harrison Bader’s time in St Louis was certainly well spent, he now is going to have a new beginning in New York City. He grew up in Bronxville, New York, which is actually only a few minutes away from Yankee Stadium.